Jackalopes Start Well, Finish Fast to Put Away Boise

June 17, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes emerged victorious over the Boise Hawks with a thrilling 12-9 win at Memorial Stadium in Boise, Idaho on Sunday. This seesaw battle saw the Jackalopes improve to 8-16, while the Hawks dropped to 16-8.

The Jackalopes came out swinging, with Julian Boyd leading the charge. Boyd went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs, setting the tone for Grand Junction's explosive offense. Andres Rios was another standout, going 4-for-4 with three doubles, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Damian Henderson and Conrad Villafuerte also contributed, each driving in runs to keep the pressure on Boise's pitching staff.

The game began with fireworks as the Jackalopes jumped to a quick lead, scoring two runs in the first inning and adding five more in the second. The Hawks responded with a three-run second inning and continued to chip away at the lead, but Grand Junction's bats stayed hot. The game saw a brief lull in scoring during the middle innings before the Jackalopes put the game out of reach with three runs in the eighth inning.

Grand Junction's pitching staff had its ups and downs. The starting pitching struggled through the first 3.1 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks. However, Brandon Ross came in to steady the ship, pitching 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, striking out four and allowing just three hits. Ross's efforts were pivotal in securing the win, earning him his second victory of the season.

"Great win for us today, the bats really came alive and we got several big hits" said Jackalopes Manager Chris Knabenshue after the game. "Hopefully it's an indication we're moving in a good direction, to come in to Boise and split with one of the top teams in the league."

With this win, the Jackalopes have shown they can compete with the top teams and will look to build on this momentum. The Hawks, despite the loss, remain a formidable team but will need to address their pitching issues to stay at the top of the standings.

In a game filled with offensive fireworks and key pitching performances, the Grand Junction Jackalopes outlasted the Boise Hawks, proving their resilience and determination in a hard-fought victory.

The Jackalopes are back at home this coming week against the Ogden Raptors. Game 1 of the series is on Tuesday, June 18 th with a first pitch of 6:35pm. Tickets can be purchased at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o

