Range Riders Announce Opening Day Roster for Six Games Set in Great Falls

May 23, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders have announced their 2023 Opening Day roster, which is composed of 14 returners from last year's roster and 15 new additions.

On the mound, three key pieces from last year's rotation, as well as two of the closing pitchers from last year, make their return. PBL ERA Champion Noah Barros is back and sporting a new number (lucky number 13), while Rob Hamby and Tanner Solomon return as starters. Those three combined for 16 total winning decisions last season. 2022's top closing options are back as well with Justin Coleman, six saves, as well as Nathan Thomas three saves and a 2.29 ERA.

Behind the dish, two 2022 Range Riders returned with Austin Bates and Drew Sims back in rifle green, while Keenan O'Brien will start his first professional season in Glacier. The Colorado native played college ball at Corban University in Salem, Oregon this past season, batted .312 and was named a gold glove recipient for his defensive acumen.

The infield is all about experience with only one newcomer and no rookies in sight. Ryan Cash, who made 90 appearances at second base for the Range Riders last year, returns, as does power hitter Dean Miller. Mid-season acquisitions in 2022, Eddie McCabe and Mason Dinesen are also back at Glacier Bank Park, while Gabe Howell, who had his explosive start to the 2022 season cut short, will look to be a dangerous weapon this summer. The one newcomer is Jackson Raper, who will play his third season in the PBL this year after putting in a shift with the Great Falls Voyagers in 2021 and the Billings Mustangs last year. Raper has 21 career home runs in the PBL and had 27 doubles last year alone; all while hitting above .300.

One of the most electric Glacier outfielders will be back this year as Sam Linscott, who had his 2022 season cut short due to a hand injury, returns. Speaking of electric, Ben McConnell finished second in the PBL in stolen bases last season, so you can expect to see him cruising around the bases once again. Right Fielder Crews Taylor jumps across the state to join the Riders after playing with the Billings Mustangs last year bringing a rare blend of speed and power, the base thief also had 15 home runs last season. Ben Fitzgerald and Kingston Liniak round out the new outfielders for the Range Riders.

The Glacier Range Riders open the 2023 season with a six-gamer in Great Falls against the Voyagers, who they saw a total of 32 times in their inaugural season. Glacier did close out last season with an exciting win in Great Falls, so they'll be looking to keep that streak going into the new year. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM, Tuesday May 23rd.

PITCHERS

#3 Tanner Solomon

#12 Drew Holweger

#13 Noah Barros

#15 Pat Miner

#16 Luke Dawson

#17 Roy Robles

#19 Ryan Cloude

#24 Jonathan Pintaro

#27 Joe Kinsky

#28 John Natoli

#29 Michael Yasenka

#33 Rob Hamby

#34 Lyle Hibbits

#37 Justin Coleman

#39 Nathan Thomas

CATCHERS

#1 Keenan O'Brien

#4 Austin Bates

#25 Drew Sims

INFIELDERS

#5 Ryan Cash

#7 Eddie McCabe

#10 Gabe Howell

#14 Jackson Raper

#23 Mason Dinesen

#30 Dean Miller

OUTFIELDERS

#2 Ben McConnell

#6 Ben Fitzgerald

#8 Sam Linscott

#20 Kingston Liniak

#32 Crew Taylor

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 23, 2023

Range Riders Announce Opening Day Roster for Six Games Set in Great Falls - Glacier Range Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.