Late Inning Comeback Falls Short in Opening Night Loss

May 23, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Billings, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads often had a flair for the dramatic during the 2022 campaign. The PaddleHeads rallied back from as many as 6-run down to win in the 9th inning in action last season. After a slow start in the early innings Tuesday, the PaddleHeads found themselves in a hole after the third inning of play. Thanks to more late inning heroics in the season opening game of 2023, the PaddleHeads found themselves in a tight ballgame at Dehler Park in Billings. On this Tuesday night however, it was the hometown Mustangs that found the clutch moment in the 9th inning to send the crowd home happy in the Magic City.

A 3-run PaddleHeads rally in the top of the 9th would send the game to the bottom half of the frame tied at 6. After the first 2 Mustangs batters went down in order in the frame, it looked like action was destined to head to the 'Knockout' round after regulation. Billings had other ideas. After a 2-out single from lead-off man Luke Fennelly, Billings had the winning run aboard. Third baseman Conner Denning would then hit a towering fly ball into right center field that sent right fielder Thomas DeBonville back toward the wall. Fortune would prove to be on the side of the Mustangs in the situation as DeBonville lost the fly ball in the lights, allowing the ball to land on the outfield turf. This sent the Mustangs pouring out of the Dugout to celebrate a walk-off 7-6 win on Opening Night over the PaddleHeads.

