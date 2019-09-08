Rancho's Season Ends, Quakes Fall to Storm on Saturday

September 8, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm dominated Saturday's contest against the Quakes, as Rancho Cucamonga's season came to an end with an 11-2 loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm.

The win for Lake Elsinore gives them the best-of-five series, three games to one, as they'll advance to the Cal League Championship Series for the first time since 2011, where they'll face the Visalia Rawhide.

Leading 1-0 in the fifth, the Storm broke the game open, scoring five runs with two outs, against Quakes' reliever Jose Martinez (0-1).

Trailing 6-0 in the sixth, Jeren Kendall gave the Quakes some hope, as he launched his second homer in as many games to right, a two-run shot with Jacob Amaya aboard to make it a 6-2 game.

Rancho had multiple runners on board in both the seventh and eighth, but couldn't pull any closer.

Lake Elsinore broke it wide open in the ninth, scoring five more to put the game away at 11-2.

Storm starter Adrian Martinez (1-0) was almost flawless over five innings, as he allowed just one hit and one walk, while punching six over five scoreless.

The Quakes would like to congratulate the Storm and wish both the Storm and the Visalia Rawhide some good luck in the Championship Series.

A huge thanks goes out to all Quakes fans for their incredible support this year. Thanks to ticket holders, corporate partners, staff, coaches and players, as it's been an incredible ride through the 2019 season. THANK YOU!

The 2020 season will open on Thursday, April 9th, as the Quakes will host the Inland Empire 66ers. Season Tickets will be on sale soon at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Thanks again for a great year and we hope to see you at LoanMart Field again very soon...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 8, 2019

Rancho's Season Ends, Quakes Fall to Storm on Saturday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.