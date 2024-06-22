Rainy Day Blues Wash Game Away, Country Night Festivities to Remain

SANFORD, Maine - The Sanford Mainers now have two off days in a row as Saturday's game at Goodall Park against the Bristol Blues has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader next Saturday, June 29, at Muzzy Field as Sanford and Bristol were already scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. at the site of the 2024 NECBL All Star Game.

Sanford will serve as the home team in game one of the doubleheader before flipping to the away team for game two. The first pitch times of both games will be announced at a later date.

Saturday night was due to be Country Night at Goodall Park, however, not all has been washed out. Scheduled pregame country music with Mike Forgette has been moved to Pilot's Cove Cafe at 199 Airport Rd., Sanford from 5-7 p.m., while also featuring a cash bar. There is no charge for the event.

The Mainers have a scheduled off day on Sunday before starting a streak of seven games in six nights beginning with the Newport Gulls on Monday. That game will stream exclusively on ESPN+, but can also be heard on 1220AM/104.3 Sea Coast Olders and seacoastoldies.com.

