RailRiders Unveil First Batch of 2020 Theme Nights

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have announced their 2020 theme nights with sights set on fun at PNC Field this year. The new season opens on April 9 at home against Buffalo and the RailRiders have added a bevy of theme nights and special guest appearances to their already announced daily promotional schedule, bobbleheads and fireworks dates.

On Tuesday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre announced 13 fireworks dates for the 2020 regular season. Fireworks begin on Opening Night after the final out. Starting June 12, fireworks will follow every Friday and Saturday night home game this year. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will once again play at home on July 4, playing host to the Pawtucket Red Sox, with an extended fireworks show to follow the holiday game.

No RailRiders season would be complete without our rivals battling it out at PNC Field. Purchase a three-game Pinstripe Plan to see Scranton/Wilkes-Barre take on Lehigh Valley in the IronRail Series on April 16, August 8 and September 4. The Big Apple Plan nets I-81 Series games against the Syracuse Mets on April 25, May 30 and June 25. Each rivalry series plan is only $33 for a field reserved seat.

Faith and Family Day is April 25 at 4:05 PM when the RailRiders take on the Syracuse Mets. Spend a late Saturday afternoon at the ballpark with friends and family for some fun and fellowship.

STEM School Days return on May 7 and 21 with a 10:35 AM first pitch. Students from across the region will pack PNC Field for these two day dates with a variety of activities around the park. For the third straight season, local students will also participate in a pre-game trebuchet competition.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will wear their military jerseys twice; Saturday, May 23 and Monday, May 25. The team will wear these uniforms again on July 4 and these commemorative jerseys will be autographed and auctioned that night.

Tuesday, June 9, marks the first of five Copa de la DiversiÃ³n games this season. The RailRiders will also become the Vejigantes on July 21 and August 7-9, paying tribute to this region's growing Latinx culture.

As we all know, there ain't no party like a RailRiders party 'cause a RailRiders part don't stop. The Office Night is June 12 and actor Brian Baumgartner, aka Kevin Malone from accounting, will make a special guest appearance. Details on an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet will be released in March. Join us as we welcome Brian back to Scranton... What? The Electric City. Scranton... What? The Electric City. Scranton... What? What?

June 13 is Youth Baseball and Softball Night. Group packages are available now to bring your team or league to the ballpark.

On June 14, Peppa Pig and her brother George will be at PNC Field for a special appearance. Children of all ages will have the chance to see these beloved characters in person during a Sunday Family FunDay.

The first of our 2020 Bobblehead Series will be given away on June 27 when we honor our Legends Racers. Mickey Mantle and Thurman Munson start their own jaunt for the first 2,500 fans prior to a game against the Rochester Red Wings.

In addition to each fireworks shows during the 2020 regular season, each night of the Keystone Mid Summer Classic, presented by Norwegian Cruise Line, on July 14 and 15 will conclude with fireworks. Ticket bundles cover all the action each day Tuesday and Wednesday, including the Triple-A All-Star Game presented by the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau, and are available now on www.swbrailriders.com.

The RailRiders annual Camp Day game is Thursday, July 23, with a 12:05 PM first pitch. RailRiders University players will watch the team take on Norfolk alongside fellow summer campers from across NEPA.

As "The Captain" enters the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the RailRiders will honor Derek Jeter during the last weekend in July. On Friday, July 24, the team will wear throwback cardinal vests in homage to Jeter's time with the RailRiders in 2015, adorned with a patch honoring one of baseball's new legends, and the jerseys will be auctioned off following the last strike. July 25 is our Derek Jeter Bobblehead giveaway, leading up to his induction into Cooperstown.

The Gleyber Torres emojihead giveaway is set for August 8. This budding star has everyone smiling because he has been nothing but fire since his MLB debut in 2018.

On August 21, the RailRiders will have what is believed to be Minor League Baseball's first-ever "Players Night." Like their MLB brethren, the team will wear custom jerseys to be auctioned off, but with one catch. The players themselves will design these jerseys, so you will get a true one-of-a-kind classic (ok... it's 30-of-a-kind with the full roster).

The Legends Race Bobblehead Series crosses the finish on August 23 as Joe DiMaggio and Billy Martin head for home.

Red Titan Ryan and Combo Panda from Ryan's World will be at the ballpark on August 23 for another Geisinger Sunday Family FunDay. These costumed YouTube characters will be available for photos with fans throughout the game.

Additional theme nights will be announced the week of February 24. All promotions and game times remain subject to change.

For more information season ticket memberships, mini-plans plans or the Keystone Mid Summer Classic, call the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

