RailRiders University Community Series begins on April 8

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce the schedule for the eighth annual RailRiders University Community Series, presented by Geisinger. Each year, the RailRiders welcome local high school teams and the Wyoming Valley Challenger League onto PNC Field to showcase their talents.

PNC Field will host the Bill Howerton Media Day at PNC Field on Sunday, March 3, 2024. In conjunction with the American Cancer Society and The Howerton Organization, coaches and student-athletes from local softball and baseball teams will be present to discuss their upcoming seasons. Teams from the Wyoming Valley Conference will be on-hand from 11:30 A.M. until 1 P.M. At 1, there will be an awards ceremony and guest speaker in the Geisinger Champions Club. At 1:30, representatives from teams in the Lackawanna League will be available to the media.

2024 RailRiders University Community Series

Date Time Game Details

April 8 4:30 P.M. Mid Valley High School vs. Western Wayne High School

RailRiders University instructor Ryan Kropa's Spartans are up first in the Geisinger Community Series against the Wildcats and manager John Boandl.

April 9 4:30 P.M. Hanover Area High School vs. Holy Redeemer High School

Todd Kolbicka's Hawkeyes return to PNC Field to take on Ryan Knowles and the Royals.

April 10 4:30 P.M. Pocono Mountain East High School vs. Pocono Mountain West High School

The Cardinals and coach Matt DelGiudice meet Steve Mason's Panthers.

April 22 4:30 P.M. Scranton High School vs. West Scranton High School

Jamie Higgins, a RRU instructor, and the Knights square off in a classic rivalry match-up against Brian Minnich and the Invaders.

April 23 4:30 P.M. Panther Valley High School vs. Abington Heights High School

The Comets and RRU's Billy Zalewski host Richard Evanko and the Panthers from District 11.

April 26 4:30 P.M. Riverside High School vs. Holy Cross High School

The defending District 2 Class 3A Champion Vikings, coached by RRU instructor Sean Hughes, take on the Crusaders, led by Sandy Menichetti.

April 30 4:30 P.M. Dallas High School vs. Crestwood High School

Mike Viglione's Mountaineers and Sean Foley's Comets square off in a rivalry clash.

May 1 4:30 P.M. Valley View High School vs. Scranton Prep

The Cougars, skippered by Jason Munley, battle Mark Seitzinger's Cavaliers.

May 2 4:30 P.M. East Stroudsburg North High School vs. East Stroudsburg South High School

Daniel DeLeon's Timberwolves and Kane Furst's Cavaliers head up the highway to face off at PNC Field.

May 5 2:00 P.M. Lake Lehman High School vs. Greater Nanticoke High School

Kevin Ward's Trojans host the Knights and coach Mike Sholtis.

May 5 4:00 P.M. Delaware Valley High School vs. North Pocono High School

The defending District 2 Class 5A champion Trojans, coached by RRU instructor Brian Jardine, take on first-year coach Michael Murray

and the Warriors at PNC Field for a second straight season.

May 13-18 TBD PIAA Junior High School Tournament

May 26-28 TBD PIAA District II Championship Tournament

There is no parking charge or admission fee for any of the regular season games during the 2024 RailRiders University Community Series.

The RailRiders are also proud to host the Wyoming Valley Challenger League as part of the Community Series on June 9, 23, 30 and July 28.

RailRiders University will host three camps this summer - June 13-14, July 16-18 and August 20-22. Save the dates now and be sure to book your six to 14-year-old once registration begins. Contact Robby Judge at (570) 558-4612 or rjudge@swbrailriders.com for additional information.

The 2024 RailRiders University Community Series is presented by Geisinger as part of their continued commitment to Northeastern Pennsylvania. For more information, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL.

