Details Announced for Second Annual Bats 5K

February 22, 2024 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY -The Louisville Bats today announced details for their second annual 5K race. The race, which will take place four months from today on Saturday, June 22, provides runners the exclusive opportunity to race the final quarter mile on Louisville Slugger Field. The race will begin at 8:00 a.m. and the course will start and finish outside the ballpark's Witherspoon Street gate with an award ceremony taking place inside the stadium following the race. The top three male and female overall finishers will receive awards.

This year, a portion of each ticket sold for the race will benefit the Louisville Sports Commission's Playing it Forward program. Playing it Forward is an on-going program through which the Louisville Sports Commission and its partners collect new, outgrown and gently used sports equipment and distribute it to youth who cannot afford it.

Tickets to participate in the race are available now. Those wishing to take part are encouraged to purchase as early as possible as special early bird pricing is available in March and April. Each race ticket includes: two vouchers for any 2024 Bats home game (excluding July 3), a finisher medal, a special "Running Buddy"-branded fanny pack and a photo with Buddy Bat.

Participants note that walkers and strollers are permitted as long as they are able to keep a 20-minute pace. Additionally, no dogs are permitted on the field.

The Bats 5K is part of the River City Races Run the 502 series. More information about the events that make up the series can be found here.

People looking to get more information can also call the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287.

Opening Night for the Bats at Louisville Slugger Field is set for Friday, March 29 as they host the Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7:15 p.m. Season ticket packages are available now at BatsBaseball.com or by calling (502) 212-2287.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.