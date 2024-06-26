Railers Named ECHL Community Service Team of the Year for Fifth Time

June 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) have been named the 2023-24 ECHL Community Service Team of the Year.

The Railers are five-time recipients of the league Community Service award, having secured it in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

"We are honored that the ECHL has once again recognized the Railers' unparalleled community efforts," Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "We are proud of our impact in Central Massachusetts and ability to give back to local families and non-profits."

Established in 2016, the Worcester Railers HC Foundation has donated more than $1.6 million and has partnered with over 750 local community organizations throughout Central Massachusetts. The Foundation aims to make the sport of hockey accessible for all and has a primary focus on youth-based organizations in Central Mass.

During the 2023-24 season, the foundation donated more than $200,000 dollars to non-profits, contributed more than 2,500 volunteer hours, and welcomed more than 2,000 Worcester Public Schools fourth graders for the team's flagship community program, Skate to Success.

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.