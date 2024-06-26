Ganske, Haš Return to Komet Blue Line

June 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that defensemen Noah Ganske, Martin Haš, and Mitch Andres have all been re-signed for the upcoming season. Rookie forward Randy Hernandez has also been added to the squad, bringing the pre-season roster up to seven.

Ganske, 25, will return for his third stint in Fort Wayne. The sturdy 6'7 right-handed defenseman scored five goals, 17 assists, and 22 points in 68 games with the Komets. The Bloomington, Minnesota, native appeared at the Edmonton Oilers development camp last season.

Haš, 23, saw 62 games with the Komets last season, scoring one goal and five assists. The 6'4" defenseman was drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2019 and played 50 games with South Carolina in 2022-23.

"This is a terrific start to building a solid defensive corps," said head coach Jesse Kallechy. "We saw great growth and even more potential from Noah and Martin last season, and we expect them to be important pieces of our success next season."

Andres, 25, suited up for one game for the Komets last season, coming out of the college ranks with Robert Morris University. Andres also played 83 games at Boston College, scoring one goal and six assists.

Hernandez, 25, won the AHA Championship with Canisius College last season. In his time with the Golden Griffins, he played in 87 games, scoring 18 goals and 29 assists for 47 points. Hernandez will be the first player of Cuban descent to play for the Komets.

Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.