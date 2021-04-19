RailCats Announce Single Game Tickets On-Sale

GARY, Ind.- The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced today that single-game tickets for all home games at the Steel Yard during the 2021 season will go on sale to the general public beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 21. Tickets can be purchased online at railcatsbaseball.com or by phone, toll free, at (219) 882-BALL.

"We're thrilled to welcome RailCats fans back to the Steel Yard for our 2021 season" said RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner. "Our team has worked tirelessly the last 12 months in partnership with the City of Gary to return FANtastic Family Fun back to The Râegion. We're excited for RailCats baseball to safely help bring our community back together again."

The RailCats will reopen the Steel Yard to the general public on May 18, for the RailCats Home Opener vs. the Milwaukee Milkmen, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. CT. The Home Opener is the first game of a three-game series between the division rival RailCats and Milkmen (May 18-20). Gary will also host the Houston Apollos for three games (May 21-23) and the Kane County Cougars, who begin their first year in the American Association, for a four-game series (May 24-27).

Socially distanced seating will be maintained in all reserved, general admission, hospitality and suites through specific seats not being sold, grassy berms having appropriate seating areas marked, reserved picnic seating and reduced capacity controlled on the suite level.

Tickets are available in all sections, and socially distanced seating will be ensured. Seats will be distributed and sold in a "Pod Seating" philosophy meaning a "household" can purchase a set amount of tickets but must purchase the entire pod which is predetermined by the team. Season tickets, group tickets, flex plans and premium areas, which provide fans with the best value for the experience, will be given purchasing priority throughout the season.

With tickets starting at just $8 and parking available for free for all RailCats home games this season, the organization is committed to the best and safest fan experience to make RailCats baseball one of the most affordable entertainment experiences in the state of Indiana. Additionally, the RailCats have lowered the cost of hot dogs and bottled water to $3 a piece to provide an even more affordable experience for our loyal fans.

"We understand many families are still struggling and this is our small part to help those visiting the stadium to enjoy RailCats Baseball," said Flenner.

As the Steel Yard begins to welcome fans back into the ballpark, operational changes will be in place to help ensure the overall health and safety of guests, players, and staff. To view the full Fan Welcome and Stadium Readiness Plan, please click HERE.

GENERAL SAFETY GUIDELINES FOR ALL RAILCATS HOME GAMES

- Mask Policy- Following local Covid Guidelines, all fans will be required to wear protective masks when entering and inside the Steel Yard including in your assigned seats. Masks may be removed when fans are enjoying food/beverages. All employees will be required to wear protective masks at all times.

- Socially Distant Seating- The RailCats will adjust existing facility seating manifest to allow for proper distancing and follow state and local mandated guidelines. The manifest may be adjusted during the season as state and local guidelines evolve.

- Contactless ticketing- As a general practice, contactless ticketing will be encouraged to avoid printing and distributing tickets onsite when possible.

- COVID Waiver- All fans will be required to sign a COVID waiver of liability before entering the stadium. This could be manual or electronic.

- Entrances and Gates- Additional gates (where applicable) will be utilized to create more space amongst customers entering the ballpark.

- Cashless payment- The RailCats will work towards operating cashless facilities, including areas of food/ beverage, ticketing, merchandise and other areas requiring payment to limit contact between employees and guests.

