RailCats Acquire Veteran Reliever Carvallo from Cleburne

December 22, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats acquired veteran left-handed reliever Felix Carvallo from the Cleburne Railroaders in exchange for right-handed pitcher Steve Pastora on Thursday.

Carvallo signed his first American Association contract with the Wichita Wingnuts on Jan. 26, 2018, and went 2-1 with a 2.44 ERA in 33 relief appearances before getting traded to Cleburne on Oct. 5. In 51.2 innings pitched, the southpaw yielded 21 runs (14 earned) on 57 hits and 19 walks struck out 48 hitters.

Carvallo signed his first professional baseball contract with the Texas Rangers as an international free agent on June 1, 2012, at the age of 19-years-old. The southpaw won a career-high eight games and posted a 3.35 ERA in 21 relief appearances in his first season of professional baseball with the Dominican Summer League Rangers in 2012. In 45.2 innings pitched, Carvallo allowed 21 runs (17 earned) on 44 hits and 13 walks and struck out 47 batters.

Carvallo returned to the DOSL Rangers in 2013, posting a 1-1 record with a career-best 0.90 ERA, eight saves, .206 opponents batting average and 0.80 WHIP in 25 relief appearances. In 30.2 innings pitched, Carvallo yielded three runs on 22 hits and three walks and struck out 41 hitters.

Carvallo was promoted to the Hickory Crawdads (Lo-A) in 2014, going 4-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 34 relief outings. In 66 innings pitched, the southpaw allowed 30 runs (25 earned) on 69 hits and 26 walks and struck out 58 hitters.

Carvallo was promoted to the High Desert Maverick (Hi-A) in 2015, finishing the season 3-2 with two saves and a 5.18 ERA in a career-high-tying 36 relief appearances. In 64.1 innings pitched, Carvallo allowed 40 runs (37 earned) on 68 hits and 24 walks and struck out 63 hitters. Carvallo returned to High Desert in 2016, going 6-3 with a 3.74 ERA in 36 relief appearances. In a career-high 67.1 innings pitched, Carvallo allowed 35 runs (28 earned) on 70 hits and 34 walks and struck out 69 batters.

Pastora was acquired from the Wichita Wingnuts on Oct. 5 to complete the Tyler Sullivan trade from July 27, 2017, after signing his first professional contract with the Wingnuts on Aug. 25. Pastora finished without a record and didn't allow a run in three relief appearances. In three innings, the right-hander yielded two hits and hit two batters, walked none and struck out three.

Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from December 22, 2018

RailCats Acquire Veteran Reliever Carvallo from Cleburne - Gary SouthShore Railcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.