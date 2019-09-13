Rail Yard Dawgs to Face Marksmen in Preseason Game on Fort Bragg

September 13, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Fayetteville Marksmen have scheduled a preseason game for Saturday, October 12 at 6 PM to take place at the Cleland Ice Rink on Fort Bragg. It will be the first ever professional hockey game on a military installation.

Fort Bragg, which borders Fayetteville, is the largest military installation in the world. Over 50,000 active duty personnel are stationed at the base. Cleland is one of only three ice rinks on a military installation and is home to the Marksmen's training camp. Marksmen owner Chuck Norris is a veteran who was stationed on Fort Bragg.

"This is a really cool idea and something that I'm excited to have our team as a part of," said Rail Yard Dawgs President Mickey Gray. "Credit to Chuck, everybody at Cleland and the Marksmen staff for executing it. I'm looking forward to seeing the atmosphere.

The Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen met for a preseason game at Berglund Center in October of 2018, a game the Marksmen won in overtime, 4-3. The two teams played each other 13 times during the 2018-19 regular season and Roanoke went 6-7-0 in those games. The Dawgs are set to face the Marksmen 12 times during the 2019-20 season.

"I'm very excited to play this exhibition game on Fort Bragg," said Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner. "Competition in camp will be great all week but it will be a huge opportunity for our guys to compete against another team.

"In many cases players can steal or solidify their spot on the team solely based on their performance in the exhibition game."

The team will assemble for training camp at the beginning of October and fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Season tickets and ticket packages are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.