Rafters Roll in All-Star Game Victory

Waterloo, Iowa - Four Wisconsin Rapids Rafters represented the Great Lakes Division at the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game and played major roles in giving the Great Lakes a 5-2 victory.

As the second batter of the game, Richie Schiekofer earned a walk in his first at bat and came around to score. Schiekofer would finish the game 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

Rafters pitcher Neil Abbatiello faced and retired two batters in the second inning to earn the win for the Great Lakes Division. Abbatiello went into the all-star break with three wins on the season.

Matt Osterberg entered the game as a relief pitcher in the fourth inning, facing seven batters and striking out one. Catcher Jake Dunham caught one inning for the Great Lakes and hit a hard lineout in his only at bat.

When the team returns to Historic Witter Field on Thursday, there will be a special guest appearance by former Packer and Super Bowl champion Nick Collins, presented by Solarus, as the Rafters take on the Kenosha Kingfish.

