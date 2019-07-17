Rafters Roll in All-Star Game Victory
July 17, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - Four Wisconsin Rapids Rafters represented the Great Lakes Division at the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game and played major roles in giving the Great Lakes a 5-2 victory.
As the second batter of the game, Richie Schiekofer earned a walk in his first at bat and came around to score. Schiekofer would finish the game 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Rafters pitcher Neil Abbatiello faced and retired two batters in the second inning to earn the win for the Great Lakes Division. Abbatiello went into the all-star break with three wins on the season.
Matt Osterberg entered the game as a relief pitcher in the fourth inning, facing seven batters and striking out one. Catcher Jake Dunham caught one inning for the Great Lakes and hit a hard lineout in his only at bat.
When the team returns to Historic Witter Field on Thursday, there will be a special guest appearance by former Packer and Super Bowl champion Nick Collins, presented by Solarus, as the Rafters take on the Kenosha Kingfish.
Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2019
- Rafters Roll in All-Star Game Victory - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rafters Roll in All-Star Game Victory - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Family Movie Night Featuring "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince" Slated for July 26 - Waterloo Bucks
- Rox Represented in the All-Star Game - St. Cloud Rox
- Great Lakes Defeats Great Plains in 2019 NWL All-Star Game - Northwoods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.