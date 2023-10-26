Rafters Release 2023 Economic Impact Report

Wisc Rapids, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and the Wisconsin Rapids Area Convention and Visitors Bureau are excited to reveal the outstanding results of their recent Economic Impact Report, underscoring the team's integral role in enhancing the local economy. The report done by the Visitors Bureau shows that the Rafters has made an impressive $1.5 million in economic impact during 2023, a significant increase from the $789,647 reported in the 2019 study.

The 2023 Economic Impact Report highlights the vital contribution of the Rafters to the local community, reflecting its unwavering commitment to supporting local businesses and organizations. The team's initiatives, which include purchasing from local vendors, hosting non-profit fundraisers, and accommodating visiting teams in town, are all aimed at keeping dollars within the community.

Key findings from the report include:

$1.5 Million Economic Impact: The Rafters generated a remarkable $1.5 million in economic impact during the 2023 season, a substantial increase from the 2019 report, showcasing the team's growing influence on the local economy.

Over 30,000 Fans: With over 30,000 fans attending games throughout the season, the Rafters became a major driver of economic growth, filling local restaurants, and businesses on game days.

Global Reach: The team's influence extends beyond local borders, as players and interns from 24 different states and 2 countries were welcomed during the season, adding to the city's cultural diversity and global connections, while showing them the incredible Central Wisconsin hospitality.

Community-Oriented Initiatives: The Rafters are committed to supporting the Wisconsin Rapids community. They prioritize purchasing from local vendors whenever possible, facilitating initiatives such as the nightly 50/50 raffle, which empowers non-profit organizations to fundraise and promote their noble causes.

Hotel Stays and Revenue Generation: The team's commitment to keeping dollars in the community extended to accommodating visiting teams in local hotels for a total of seven different stays during the season, creating additional revenue for the community as they spend time in Wisconsin Rapids.

Tyler Miller, Assistant General Manager of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, expressed their enthusiasm about these remarkable findings. "We are proud to be an engine of economic growth for the Wisconsin Rapids community. The results of this report are a testament to our unwavering commitment to not only bringing thrilling baseball action to our fans but also supporting our local businesses and non-profit organizations."

Miller continued, "We are grateful for the continued support of our loyal fans, and we are dedicated to further strengthening our ties with the community in the seasons to come."

The Rafters extend its gratitude to the Wisconsin Rapids Area Convention and Visitors Bureau for putting together this report. The Rafters would also like to thank local vendors, businesses, non-profit organizations, visiting teams, and the entire community for their support in achieving these results.

**Visitor economic impact estimates are based on Travel Wisconsin (state Department of Tourism) data compiled from annual research by Tourism Economics, and Longwoods International (independent, internationally recognized tourism research companies.)

