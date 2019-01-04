Rafters Partner with Advanced Disposal for "Thank You" Jersey

January 4, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





This season will be the tenth anniversary of the Rafters franchise and to thank the best fans in the Northwoods League, the Rafters in partnership with Advanced Disposal will feature a "Thank You Fans" jersey. Pictures of fans wearing their Rafters gear will be incorporated into the makeup of the uniform.

Fans will be able to submit photos of themselves from past or present to be included in the design of the jersey. The jerseys will be worn by the Rafters and fans will have the opportunity to bid on the game-worn jerseys in a silent auction on the night of the game, with all proceeds benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Wisconsin Rapids.

The evening will also feature a variety of special events to recognize and thank the passionate fans of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

To submit a photo, please fill out the form on our website and upload a photo. All photo submissions must be received by Thursday, January 24th, 2019. Photos must be JPEG files in high resolution in order to be used on the jersey.

The Rafters Home opener is slated for May 31st against the Madison Mallards. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 4, 2019

Rafters Partner with Advanced Disposal for "Thank You" Jersey - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.