Rafters Open 2023 Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year Submissions

October 26, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in partnership with Skyward will host the 10th annual Educator's Appreciation Night at Witter Field in 2023. One area teacher will be honored on this celebratory evening as the Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year. To honor the selected individual, a bobblehead will be created and added to the Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year Bobblehead Wall of Fame at Witter Field. The honoree will also receive a bobblehead and will be recognized on-field during Educator Appreciation Night. In addition, the chosen teacher and their family will receive free tickets to attend the game, courtesy of Skyward.

Past recipients of the Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year award include: Mrs. Kate Kaster of Stevens Point Area Senior High (2022), Mr. Scott Johnson of Washington Elementary (2021), Mrs. Julie Stoffel of Lincoln High School/Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School (2020), Mrs. Rebecca Sturdy of Grant Elementary (2019), Mrs. Mary Sabo of Washington Elementary (2018), Mr. Adam Klonowski of Lincoln High School (2017), Mrs. Cathy Tritz of Lincoln High School (2016), Mr. Bill Oswald of Wisconsin Rapids Area Middle School (2015), Ms. Jessica Fischer of Ben Franklin Junior High (2015), and Mr. Scott Sigourney of Woodside Elementary (2014).

"It is so special that we get to recognize an area educator every year and we are grateful that our partnership with Skyward allows us to do so," Rafters general manager Chloe de Vries said. "Our 2022 winner, Kate Kaster, brought such an energy to the ballpark. The impact these teachers have on students can be life altering and they deserve the utmost recognition."

The Rafters encourage anyone to nominate a teacher who has made a positive impact in their life and deserves to be recognized as the Skyward Central Wisconsin Teacher of the Year. Students (K-12), parents, and guardians are invited to participate by submitting an essay (Criteria: 300 words or less, single spaced, 12 pt. font):

Submit by mail:

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

ATTN: Teacher of the Year

521 Lincoln Street

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

Submit by email to: chloe@raftersbaseball.com

This essay should explain why the nominated teacher is most deserving of recognition and is due Friday, December 16, 2022 by 5 p.m. This essay must include the author's home address and phone number at the top of the page, allowing the Rafters staff to notify them if their nominated teacher was selected. Any individual who writes an essay nominating the winning teacher will receive four (4) tickets to Educator's Appreciation Night, a Rafters mock jersey, and an autographed baseball from the 2023 Rafters team!

The Rafters will announce the date of Educators Appreciation Night, along with the full 2023 promotional schedule in the Spring. The Rafters Front Office and Rafthouse Team Shop is open all off-season Monday through Thursday from 9am-4pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.