Rafters Hold 8th Annual Hot Stove Rendezvous Virtually

January 18, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters are holding the 8th Annual Hot Stove Rendezvous virtually on Friday, January 29th.. The event will feature General Manager, Andy Francis, providing an overview of the 2020 season and an introduction into the 2021 season.

Topics discussed for the 2021 season include ballpark improvements, front office role changes, special events, and more. Francis will announce roster updates for the upcoming summer, both players and coaching staff. A sneak peek at various promotions will also be revealed.

Afterwards, a Q&A session will be held. Rafters fans are encouraged to send questions into the Rafters at info@raftersbaseball.com. A special guest will conclude the Hot Stove Rendezvous announcing a weekly promotion the Rafters will be running in February and March.

The virtual Hot Stove Rendezvous will be uploaded at 6:00pm on the Rafters website, as well as social media.

