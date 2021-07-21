Rafters Hold 2nd Annual Baseball Triathlon

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters, in partnership with Ocean Spray and ReVision Eye Care, are holding the 2nd Annual Rafters Baseball Triathlon. The competition will take place on Saturday, August 7th at 10:00am at Historic Witter Field. This event is free and is available to all boys and girls, ages 6 to 15.

The overall competition will vary across age groups. The age groups are based on the child's age as of December 31, 2021. All participants will be required to show proof of age day of event.

The competition will be scored on three categories: hit, pitch, and run. Each participant will be allowed five hits, ten pitches, and one run around the bases. Scores will be specific to each competition. Once completed, the winner of each division will be awarded a trophy on field. One winner from each male and female age group will be selected.

Participants must register online by Wednesday, August 4th. The registration form can be found on Raftersbaseball.com under the Special Events tab or at the Rafters Ticket Office. In addition, all participants must fill out the waiver located below the registration form or at the Rafters Ticket Office to take part in the Baseball Triathlon.

All rules and regulations for the Rafters Baseball Triathlon can be found at Raftersbaseball.com under the Special Events tab. For any questions, please call 715-424-5400 or stop by the Rafters Ticket Office at 521 Lincoln Street Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

