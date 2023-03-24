Rafters Continue West-Coast Signings

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - With the success the Rafters had with west-coast players like Brendan Bobo and Nate Nankill in 2022, it is no surprise that Manager Kirk Shrider signed two new players from Cal State Fullerton, and another from UC Irvine.

Mattox Latta, infielder for Cal State Fullerton is the first Titan coming to Wisconsin Rapids to play in the Northwoods League. Latta is a sophomore from Granada Hills, California and previously attended LA Valley College where he hit .360, and earned conference MVP as a freshman. The right handed batter has played in 16 games in 2023 so far, batting .371 with 10 RBIs. On the defensive side of the field, Latta has recorded no errors, and has turned 12 double plays this season.

The other Titan joining the Rafters in 2023 is right-handed pitcher Seth Tomczak. The 6'4 pitcher is a sophomore out of Ione, California. Before attending Cal State Fullerton, Tomczak appeared in 10 games for the Arizona State Sun Devils, and appeared in 17 games last season for San Joaquin Delta College Mustangs. Out of high school, Tomczak was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft with the 782nd overall pick. So far in his first season with the Titans, he has pitched in 10.1 innings, recording a 6.75 ERA, with a 1-0 record.

Last season from UC Irvine, the Rafters signed Cooper Robinson and Chase Call, who both made an impact in the historic season. This season, freshman James Castagnola will spend his summer in the midwest playing for the Rafters. Originally from San Diego, California, Castagnola had a strong senior year of high school hitting .358, two HRs, and 19 RBIs. He has yet to see the field in his freshman season at UC Irvine.

