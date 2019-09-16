Rafters Continue Positive Impact in 2019 Season

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - In the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' 10th Anniversary Season, the team continued its longstanding tradition of giving back to the local community, donating over $24,000 to local organizations and nonprofits.

Since the end of the 2018 season, the Rafters have made over 85 community appearances, which included Rafters players and the team's mascot, Rosco. Among the appearances were autograph signings, school visits, trips to the Wisconsin Rapids Boys and Girls Club, and appearances at local business and their events.

The Rafters assisted numerous area nonprofits by providing free donation bags to local organizations. For every order of McCain Foods smile fries sold at the ballpark, McCain Foods donated $1 to Rapids Family Backpack. Additionally, the team wore four specialty jerseys and auctioned them off to benefit nonprofits.

Proceeds from the Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa digital camo jersey benefited the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. The postgame auction for the Mid-State "Turn Back the Clock" jerseys benefited the Mid-State Foundation, while the Advanced Disposal "Thank You Fans" jerseys were auctioned off to benefit the Wisconsin Rapids Boys and Girls Club.

In conjunction with Mid-State Technical College, the Rafters held a reading program in which young Rafters fans could win two free tickets for meeting their reading goals. On June 13, the team held its annual United We Can food sculpture event, sponsored by the United Way and benefiting the South Wood County Hunger Coalition.

The Rafters also held numerous charitable promotions corresponding to on-field success. For every home run hit by the Rafters at Historic Witter Field, Spectrum Insurance Group donated $75 to the local YMCA. Duncan Disability Law gave $20 to The Family Center for every stolen base by the Rafters at home. Every time a Rafters pitcher notched a strikeout, Parkwood Eye Care donated $1 to an area little league team. For every strikeout by a Rafters starting pitcher at home, ND Paper and the Rafters are planting a tree in the Wisconsin Rapids community.

"It is of utmost importance for the Rafters organization to not only provide quality family-friendly entertainment, but also make a positive impact on the surrounding area," said Rafters general manager Andy Francis. "The Wisconsin Rapids community supports us so faithfully, it seems only right to give back as much as we can."

