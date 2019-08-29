Rafters Announce Full Selection for 3rd Annual Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The 3rd Annual Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival, in partnership with B's Taphouse, will be held at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. General admission tickets grant festival entry from 2:00-5:30 p.m. and includes unlimited beer sampling, one sandwich item per person, three wing samples, and a 5 oz. tasting glass. The event features beer and cider selections from over 35 breweries, with over 145 offerings available for sampling. A complete list of breweries and beer types are listed below.

Live music by the band SOUTHBOUND, the Badger Game on the video board and games will also provide entertainment. Additional concession food will be available for purchase. New wing sauces will be available with your wings. Vote for your favorite. The winning sauce will be used as a sauce option during the 2020 Rafters season. You must be 21 years old to attend.

Tickets are available at the Rafthouse at Witter Field (Monday-Thursday 9-4, online or by calling 715-424-5400) OR can be purchased at Richard's Liquors on 8th Street and B's Taphouse in downtown Wisconsin Rapids. General admission tickets are $40 when purchased in advance or $45 dollars at the gate. Designated Driver tickets are $15 and include a 16 oz. Pepsi cup and unlimited fountain soda, one sandwich item, and three wing samples during the event.

Free Parking is available in the main lot of Witter Field and streets surrounding the stadium.

Where to stay: Hotel Mead & Conference Center

The full-service hotel is located at 451 East Grand Avenue, two blocks away from Witter Field. Rooms can be reserved for $89 by calling direct to 715-423-1500 and referencing the Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival.

BREWERIES IN ATTENDANCE AND BEER OFFERINGS:

Brewery Beer

Stevens Point Brewery Point Hoptastic

Stevens Point Brewery Point Special Lager

Stevens Point Brewery Point Peanut Butter Porter

Stevens Point Brewery Whole Hog JP's Casper White Stout

Stevens Point Brewery Ciderboys Grand Mimosa

Stevens Point Brewery Ciderboys Banana Bliss

Stevens Point Brewery Ciderboys Blackberry Wild

Stevens Point Brewery Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

O'so Brewing Hop Snack

O'so Brewing O-toberfest

O'so Brewing Infectious Groove

O'so Brewing Big 2.0

O'so Brewing Night Rain

Fox River Brewing Foxtoberfest

Fox River Brewing BLU Bobber

Fox River Brewing Red Bobber

Fox River Brewing Scottish Ale

Sand Creek Brewing Hard Lemonade

Sand Creek Brewing Oscar's Chocolate Oatmeal Stout

Karben4 Brewing Fantasy Factory IPA

Karben4 Brewing Lady Luck Imperial Red Ale

Anheuser-Busch Golden Road Mango Cart

Anheuser-Busch Golden Road Melon Cart

Anheuser-Busch Golden Road Pineapple Cart

Anheuser-Busch Kona Big Wave Ale

Anheuser-Busch Kona Longboard Lager

Anheuser-Busch Kona Castaway IPA

Anheuser-Busch Kona Kua Bay IPA

Anheuser-Busch Elysian Space Dust

Hillsboro Brewing Co. Leaping Lemur Cream Ale

Hillsboro Brewing Co. Snappy IPA

Hillsboro Brewing Co. Friday Night Lights-Oktoberfest

Hillsboro Brewing Co. Badger Sweat Cream Stout

Hillsboro Brewing Co. Blonde Walks into a Bar

Potosi Brewing Company Oktoberfest

Potosi Brewing Company Snake Hollow IPA

Potosi Brewing Company Cave Ale

Potosi Brewing Company Good Old

Potosi Brewing Company Czech Style Pilsner

Founders Brewing Dirty Bastard Scotch Ale

Founders Brewing Porter

Founders Brewing All Day IPA

Founders Brewing Solid Gold Premium Lager

Founders Brewing Rubaeus Raspberry Ale

Left Hand Brewing Milk Stout

Left Hand Brewing Juicy Goodness Dry Hopped Golden Ale

Left Hand Brewing Flamingo Dreams

Left Hand Brewing Oktoberfest

Odell Brewing IPA

Odell Brewing 90 Schilling Amber Ale

Odell Brewing Sippin Pretty

Odell Brewing Oktoberfest

Odell Brewing Mountain Standard

Oskar Blues Brewing Dale's Pale Ale

Oskar Blues Brewing Mama's Little Yella Pilsner

Oskar Blues Brewing Old Chub Scotch Ale

Oskar Blues Brewing Can O Bliss Hazy

Cigar City Jai Alai

Cigar City Guayabera

Cigar City Florida Cracker

Cigar City Maduro

Alltech Lexington (Kentucky Brewing) Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

Alltech Lexington (Kentucky Brewing) Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale

Alltech Lexington (Kentucky Brewing) Kentucky Coffee Barrel Cream Ale

Alltech Lexington (Kentucky Brewing) Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Coffee Stout

3 Sheeps Brewing Pils

3 Sheeps Brewing Fresh Coast

3 Sheeps Brewing Waterslides

3 Sheeps Brewing Rebel Kent

3 Sheeps Brewing Oktoberfest

Milwaukee Brewing Company Outboard Cream Ale

Milwaukee Brewing Company MKE IPA

Milwaukee Brewing Company Louie's Demise Amber Ale

Milwaukee Brewing Company MKE Oktoberfest

Milwaukee Brewing Company MKE Gold Lager

Collective Arts-Canada Life in the Clouds Hazy IPA

Collective Arts-Canada Jam up the Mash

Collective Arts-Canada Ransack the Universe Hemisphere IPA

Collective Arts-Canada Hazy State

Stone Brewing IPA

Stone Brewing Delicious IPA

Stone Brewing Tangerine Express IPA

Stone Brewing Arrogant Bastard Ale

Stone Brewing Fear Movie Lions

Lagunitas Brewing IPA

Lagunitas Brewing Little Sumpin Sumpin Pale Wheat Ale

Lagunitas Brewing Spuper Cluster

Lagunitas Brewing Pils Czech Style Pilsner

Lagunitas Brewing Daytime

Hinterland Brewery Packerland Pilsner

Hinterland Brewery Luna Coffee Stout

Hinterland Brewery Oktoberfest

Hinterland Brewery Citra Pale Ale

Hinterland Brewery Spitty Amber

Surly Brewing Furious Red IPA

Surly Brewing One Man Mosh Pit

Surly Brewing Oktoberfest

Surly Brewing Xtra Citra

Surly Brewing Todd the Axe Man

Boulder Beer Company Shake Chocolate Porter

Boulder Beer Company Festbier

Boulder Beer Company Due East New England IPA

Boulder Beer Company Spaceman

Mighty Swell Spritzers Lets Play Peach

Mighty Swell Spritzers Head Over Heals Watermelon

Mighty Swell Spritzers Way Chill Cherry Lime

Mighty Swell Spritzers Goin for it Grapefruit

South Shore Brewery Nut Brown

South Shore Brewery Wisconsin Pale Ale

South Shore Brewery Rhoades' Scholar

South Shore Brewery Northern Lights

PRESS Alcohol Seltzer Pomegranate Ginger

PRESS Alcohol Seltzer Blackberry Hibiscus

PRESS Alcohol Seltzer Lime Lemongrass

PRESS Alcohol Seltzer Grapefruit Cardamom

Ahnapee Brewery Little Solider

Ahnapee Brewery Two Stall

Ahnapee Brewery Oktoberfest

WarPigs Brewing USA Foggy Geezer Hazy IPA

WarPigs Brewing USA Salmon Pants Premium Lager

WarPigs Brewing USA Lazurite IPA

Good City Brewing Motto

Good City Brewing Detail

Good City Brewing Risk

Good City Brewing Spare Time

Good City Brewing Oktoberfest

Lupulin Brewing Hooey

Lupulin Brewing Blissful Ignorance

Lupulin Brewing Javatized

Mcfleshman's Brewing Co. Pirate's Cove - German Helles

Mcfleshman's Brewing Co. Public House Pint

Goose Island Brewery Oktoberfest

Goose Island Brewery IPA

Goose Island Brewery 312 Wheat

Breckenridge Brewery Vanilla Porter

Breckenridge Brewery Breck Lager

Breckenridge Brewery Hop Peak IPA

Breckenridge Brewery Avalanche Amber

Breckenridge Brewery Agave Wheat

Toppiling Goliath Psuedo Sue

Toppiling Goliath Dorothy's

Toppiling Goliath Pompei

Excited for the return of Rafters baseball? To learn more about the 2020 season and ticket package options visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or stop by historic Witter Field. The Rafters front office is open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Thursday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

