Rafters Announce Full Selection for 3rd Annual Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival

August 29, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The 3rd Annual Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival, in partnership with B's Taphouse, will be held at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. General admission tickets grant festival entry from 2:00-5:30 p.m. and includes unlimited beer sampling, one sandwich item per person, three wing samples, and a 5 oz. tasting glass. The event features beer and cider selections from over 35 breweries, with over 145 offerings available for sampling. A complete list of breweries and beer types are listed below.
Live music by the band SOUTHBOUND, the Badger Game on the video board and games will also provide entertainment. Additional concession food will be available for purchase. New wing sauces will be available with your wings. Vote for your favorite. The winning sauce will be used as a sauce option during the 2020 Rafters season. You must be 21 years old to attend.
Tickets are available at the Rafthouse at Witter Field (Monday-Thursday 9-4, online or by calling 715-424-5400) OR can be purchased at Richard's Liquors on 8th Street and B's Taphouse in downtown Wisconsin Rapids. General admission tickets are $40 when purchased in advance or $45 dollars at the gate. Designated Driver tickets are $15 and include a 16 oz. Pepsi cup and unlimited fountain soda, one sandwich item, and three wing samples during the event.
Free Parking is available in the main lot of Witter Field and streets surrounding the stadium.
Where to stay: Hotel Mead & Conference Center
The full-service hotel is located at 451 East Grand Avenue, two blocks away from Witter Field. Rooms can be reserved for $89 by calling direct to 715-423-1500 and referencing the Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival.
BREWERIES IN ATTENDANCE AND BEER OFFERINGS:
Brewery Beer
Stevens Point Brewery Point Hoptastic
Stevens Point Brewery Point Special Lager
Stevens Point Brewery Point Peanut Butter Porter
Stevens Point Brewery Whole Hog JP's Casper White Stout
Stevens Point Brewery Ciderboys Grand Mimosa
Stevens Point Brewery Ciderboys Banana Bliss
Stevens Point Brewery Ciderboys Blackberry Wild
Stevens Point Brewery Ciderboys Strawberry Magic
O'so Brewing Hop Snack
O'so Brewing O-toberfest
O'so Brewing Infectious Groove
O'so Brewing Big 2.0
O'so Brewing Night Rain
Fox River Brewing Foxtoberfest
Fox River Brewing BLU Bobber
Fox River Brewing Red Bobber
Fox River Brewing Scottish Ale
Sand Creek Brewing Hard Lemonade
Sand Creek Brewing Oscar's Chocolate Oatmeal Stout
Karben4 Brewing Fantasy Factory IPA
Karben4 Brewing Lady Luck Imperial Red Ale
Anheuser-Busch Golden Road Mango Cart
Anheuser-Busch Golden Road Melon Cart
Anheuser-Busch Golden Road Pineapple Cart
Anheuser-Busch Kona Big Wave Ale
Anheuser-Busch Kona Longboard Lager
Anheuser-Busch Kona Castaway IPA
Anheuser-Busch Kona Kua Bay IPA
Anheuser-Busch Elysian Space Dust
Hillsboro Brewing Co. Leaping Lemur Cream Ale
Hillsboro Brewing Co. Snappy IPA
Hillsboro Brewing Co. Friday Night Lights-Oktoberfest
Hillsboro Brewing Co. Badger Sweat Cream Stout
Hillsboro Brewing Co. Blonde Walks into a Bar
Potosi Brewing Company Oktoberfest
Potosi Brewing Company Snake Hollow IPA
Potosi Brewing Company Cave Ale
Potosi Brewing Company Good Old
Potosi Brewing Company Czech Style Pilsner
Founders Brewing Dirty Bastard Scotch Ale
Founders Brewing Porter
Founders Brewing All Day IPA
Founders Brewing Solid Gold Premium Lager
Founders Brewing Rubaeus Raspberry Ale
Left Hand Brewing Milk Stout
Left Hand Brewing Juicy Goodness Dry Hopped Golden Ale
Left Hand Brewing Flamingo Dreams
Left Hand Brewing Oktoberfest
Odell Brewing IPA
Odell Brewing 90 Schilling Amber Ale
Odell Brewing Sippin Pretty
Odell Brewing Oktoberfest
Odell Brewing Mountain Standard
Oskar Blues Brewing Dale's Pale Ale
Oskar Blues Brewing Mama's Little Yella Pilsner
Oskar Blues Brewing Old Chub Scotch Ale
Oskar Blues Brewing Can O Bliss Hazy
Cigar City Jai Alai
Cigar City Guayabera
Cigar City Florida Cracker
Cigar City Maduro
Alltech Lexington (Kentucky Brewing) Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Alltech Lexington (Kentucky Brewing) Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale
Alltech Lexington (Kentucky Brewing) Kentucky Coffee Barrel Cream Ale
Alltech Lexington (Kentucky Brewing) Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Coffee Stout
3 Sheeps Brewing Pils
3 Sheeps Brewing Fresh Coast
3 Sheeps Brewing Waterslides
3 Sheeps Brewing Rebel Kent
3 Sheeps Brewing Oktoberfest
Milwaukee Brewing Company Outboard Cream Ale
Milwaukee Brewing Company MKE IPA
Milwaukee Brewing Company Louie's Demise Amber Ale
Milwaukee Brewing Company MKE Oktoberfest
Milwaukee Brewing Company MKE Gold Lager
Collective Arts-Canada Life in the Clouds Hazy IPA
Collective Arts-Canada Jam up the Mash
Collective Arts-Canada Ransack the Universe Hemisphere IPA
Collective Arts-Canada Hazy State
Stone Brewing IPA
Stone Brewing Delicious IPA
Stone Brewing Tangerine Express IPA
Stone Brewing Arrogant Bastard Ale
Stone Brewing Fear Movie Lions
Lagunitas Brewing IPA
Lagunitas Brewing Little Sumpin Sumpin Pale Wheat Ale
Lagunitas Brewing Spuper Cluster
Lagunitas Brewing Pils Czech Style Pilsner
Lagunitas Brewing Daytime
Hinterland Brewery Packerland Pilsner
Hinterland Brewery Luna Coffee Stout
Hinterland Brewery Oktoberfest
Hinterland Brewery Citra Pale Ale
Hinterland Brewery Spitty Amber
Surly Brewing Furious Red IPA
Surly Brewing One Man Mosh Pit
Surly Brewing Oktoberfest
Surly Brewing Xtra Citra
Surly Brewing Todd the Axe Man
Boulder Beer Company Shake Chocolate Porter
Boulder Beer Company Festbier
Boulder Beer Company Due East New England IPA
Boulder Beer Company Spaceman
Mighty Swell Spritzers Lets Play Peach
Mighty Swell Spritzers Head Over Heals Watermelon
Mighty Swell Spritzers Way Chill Cherry Lime
Mighty Swell Spritzers Goin for it Grapefruit
South Shore Brewery Nut Brown
South Shore Brewery Wisconsin Pale Ale
South Shore Brewery Rhoades' Scholar
South Shore Brewery Northern Lights
PRESS Alcohol Seltzer Pomegranate Ginger
PRESS Alcohol Seltzer Blackberry Hibiscus
PRESS Alcohol Seltzer Lime Lemongrass
PRESS Alcohol Seltzer Grapefruit Cardamom
Ahnapee Brewery Little Solider
Ahnapee Brewery Two Stall
Ahnapee Brewery Oktoberfest
WarPigs Brewing USA Foggy Geezer Hazy IPA
WarPigs Brewing USA Salmon Pants Premium Lager
WarPigs Brewing USA Lazurite IPA
Good City Brewing Motto
Good City Brewing Detail
Good City Brewing Risk
Good City Brewing Spare Time
Good City Brewing Oktoberfest
Lupulin Brewing Hooey
Lupulin Brewing Blissful Ignorance
Lupulin Brewing Javatized
Mcfleshman's Brewing Co. Pirate's Cove - German Helles
Mcfleshman's Brewing Co. Public House Pint
Goose Island Brewery Oktoberfest
Goose Island Brewery IPA
Goose Island Brewery 312 Wheat
Breckenridge Brewery Vanilla Porter
Breckenridge Brewery Breck Lager
Breckenridge Brewery Hop Peak IPA
Breckenridge Brewery Avalanche Amber
Breckenridge Brewery Agave Wheat
Toppiling Goliath Psuedo Sue
Toppiling Goliath Dorothy's
Toppiling Goliath Pompei
Excited for the return of Rafters baseball? To learn more about the 2020 season and ticket package options visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or stop by historic Witter Field. The Rafters front office is open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Thursday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.
