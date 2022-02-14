Rafters Announce 2022 TV and Radio Broadcasters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to announce Carter Gledhill and Brett Loftis as the TV and Radio Broadcasters for the upcoming 2022 season. Gledhill will broadcast all 36 home games on the Northwoods League TV Network. Loftis will broadcast all 72 regular-season games, including the Northwoods League Home Run Derby and All-Star Game, on the radio on WFHR 97.5FM/1320AM.

Gledhill, a native from Arlington Heights, Illinois, is a junior majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism at Concordia University Chicago (CUC). He currently works in the Athletic Communications Department as a play-by-play broadcaster on the Cougar Sports Network. He also conducts weekly interviews with coaches and creates content for social media. Gledhill also held the title of editor-in-chief of the university newspaper The Spectator.

When he's not wearing the headset, Gledhill laces up the cleats, as a catcher on the baseball team. Last season, he appeared in eight games and hit .323 with four RBIs for the Cougars.

Before joining the Rafters, Gledhill spent two summers with the Joliet Slammers, as a broadcaster and content creator. In addition, he co-hosted pregame shows, provided in-game reports, and interviewed players and coaches.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join the Rafters, and call games at Historic Witter Field this summer," Gledhill said. "This is a tremendous opportunity for me as a broadcaster to continue being around the game I love. I look forward to opening day on May 30 and engaging with the Rafters' community."

Brett Loftis, coming to Wisconsin Rapids from Union, South Carolina, is a senior majoring in sports communication at Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Piedmont Lions. Loftis has broadcasted all the following sports: baseball, softball, volleyball, men's soccer, women's soccer, men's basketball, and women's basketball.

Outside of the broadcasting booth, Loftis is the President of Piedmont University Debate, the Magazine Editor of the University's student-run Magazine, The Roar, and the radio station manager of the student-run radio station at Piedmont University, WPCZ 98.7FM.

Loftis has worked at multiple radio stations in his young career thus far. He worked at WPCC in Clinton, SC, and had a summer-long internship at Golden Isles Broadcasting in Brunswick, Georgia in 2021. Loftis has hosted multiple sports talk radio shows on z98.7FM at Piedmont University, as well as being a DJ on Magic 105.9 during his time at Golden Isles Broadcasting.

"I cannot wait to get to Wisconsin Rapids and get on the microphone for the Rafters. It has been my dream to broadcast baseball since I was 8 years old, and I could not think of a better place to start," Loftis said. "My goal is to become the greatest sports play-by-play broadcaster of all time. I believe Rafters fans will enjoy my energy, work ethic, and entertaining personality on-air. I cannot wait for Rafters Baseball!"

