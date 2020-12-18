Rafters Add New Radio Voice for 2021 Season

December 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters will have a new voice in the booth for the upcoming 2021 Northwoods League baseball season. The team is pleased to announce the hiring of John Vicari as the Rafters' new Director of Media Relations and Radio Broadcaster.

Vicari, a native of Queens, New York, is a junior majoring in Sports Media at Ithaca College. He is currently the Sports Director of the Ithaca campus radio station, WICB 91.7 FM. Vicari was also the Play-by-Play Broadcaster of the Ithaca Women's Basketball team in 2020.

For the 2021 season, Vicari will call all 72 Rafters games on AM 1320 WFHR. This season a separate TV broadcaster will be commentating the game live on Northwoods League TV. Vicari will manage the press box at Historic Witter Field, as well as act as the Rafters travel liaison and media relations coordinator.

"I am thrilled to receive this opportunity!" Vicari stated. "In this year, being back in the booth in any capacity is exceptional, but to do so in the prestigious Northwoods League, with one of the top clubs in collegiate summer baseball, is more than I could have asked for."

During 2019, Vicari spent his Summer broadcasting for the Albany Dutchmen baseball team out of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in New York. Due to a canceled season in 2020, he had the opportunity to conduct Zoom interviews with former Dutchmen. In addition to broadcasting games for the Dutchmen, Vicari also published game recaps and press releases, as well as managing social media platforms.

The Rafters Front Office will be closed Monday, December 21 - Friday, January 1 and will reopen Monday, January 4. The new office hours will be Monday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 18, 2020

Rafters Add New Radio Voice for 2021 Season - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.