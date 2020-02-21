Rafters Add a Pair of Davidson Wildcats to 2020 Roster

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters would like to welcome two Davidson position players to the 2020 roster, Parker Nolan and Jacob Hinderleider.

Nolan is a sophomore outfielder from Wilmington, North Carolina. During his first season at Davidson, Nolan appeared in 10 games and impressed, hitting a single in his first career plate appearance against Towson. Later in the season, Nolan went back-to-back with teammate Greg Lowe for his first career home run versus Toledo. At Hoggard High School, Nolan was a two-sport athlete in basketball and baseball, earning All-Conference, All-Area, and All-Coastal honors.

Hinderleider is an incoming freshman from Kaneohe, Hawaii. The 6'2 shortstop was rated as the 3rd best infielder in the state of Hawaii, by Perfect Game, and the 5th overall prospect out of 'Ionali School in Honolulu. He was described in 2016 by Perfect Game as a plus fielder, with a refined plate approach.

"Both guys are great athletes and can play in the middle of the field." Davidson Head Coach Rucker Taylor said. "Both guys care about the game and work to better themselves at it. I think Parker and Jacob will be fan favorites with their personalities and work ethics. We're excited for them to be playing in a great environment and look forward to seeing them progress over the summer." Starting 2020 play, Davidson remains unbeaten with a 4-0 record.

