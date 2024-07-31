Rafael Mosquera Captains Panama into Semifinals of U-20 Concacaf Championship

July 31, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York Red Bulls II defender Rafael Mosquera has led Panama into the semifinals of the U-20 Concacaf Championship.

Mosquera has appeared in all three matches of the group stage and the quarterfinals, starting three matches and captaining the side each time.

Mosquera scored in Panama's 3-1 victory over Haiti in the group stage, and scored the first goal in Panama's 2-1 victory over Canada in the quarterfinals.

Panama has now qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the seventh time overall.

Mosquera, 19, is in his second season with Red Bulls II after joining the club via loan from C.D. Plaza Amador on July 22, 2023. This season, Mosquera has made 11 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro this season and has scored one goal. He recorded his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union II on June 26. In his two seasons, Mosquera has made 21 appearances and tallied one goal and three assists.

Mosquera has appeared for Panama at the Youth National Team level, which includes appearances at the U-23 level in June of last year. He has played 258 minutes at the U-15 and U-20 Concacaf Championships over the last four years. Mosquera was most recently called up to Panama U-20 Youth National Team in January at the UNCAF U-19 Tournament.

