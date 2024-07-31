Huntsville City FC Announces Theme Nights for August Home Matches

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the themes for the team's two matches in August at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. The club will host I Heart Huntsville Night on Saturday, Aug. 10 presented by Renasant Bank and Star Wars™ Night on Saturday, Aug. 17 presented by Huntsville Utilities.

I Heart Huntsville Night will let attendees celebrate all their favorite destinations in Huntsville, including:

Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Huntsville Police Department

Lowe Mill

Orion Amphitheater

Redstone Arsenal

Local officials and celebrities will be recognized throughout the evening, and the night will conclude with the first ever HCFC fireworks show presented by the U.S. Marines Corps.

On Aug. 17, Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will help transport soccer fans to a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars™ characters or in their favorite gear as they cheer on the Boys in Blue. Additionally, special Star Wars™-related merchandise will be available in the Huntsville City FC team store. A portion of the proceeds from the match will be given to the Downtown Rescue Mission, an organization helping people by providing daily meals, emergency services, medical clinics, and community outreach to those in need in North Alabama and South Tennessee.

Fans can purchase tickets to I Heart Huntsville Night here and to Star Wars™ Night here. Before then, the Boys in Blue will be in action on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Crown Legacy FC. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can view the game at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing.

