FC Cincinnati 2 Defend Top Spot in the East against Philadelphia Union II

July 31, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 travel to Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. on Friday, August 2, for an afternoon meeting with Philadelphia Union II to start Matchweek 21 of the MLS NEXT Pro regular season. The Orange and Blue dethroned Union II from the top spot in the Eastern Conference Sunday night with a dominant win over Chicago Fire FC II and have the chance to take an overall points lead for the league with a win against Philadelphia.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET with the match streaming live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at PHILADELPHIA UNION II - FRIDAY, AUGUST 2, 2024 - 3 P.M. ET - SUBARU PARK

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

SERIES FINALE - FC Cincinnati 2 and Philadelphia Union II will meet for the third and final time this season at Subaru Park Friday afternoon. The Orange and Blue have won both prior meetings this season; a 3-1 win at Scudamore Field in April and a 2-0 win in Philadelphia in June.

Kenji Mboma Dem and Gerardo Valenzuela are the only two players to score against Union II this year. Mboma Dem scored twice to open his account for the Orange and Blue in Philadelphia while Gerardo Valenzuela scored the club's first hat trick at Scudamore Field.

The Orange and Blue have enjoyed success against Union II having won four straight matches in the all-time series (4-2-0).

A FIVE SPOT - Cincinnati's five goals scored against Chicago tied a single-match record for the club. The Orange and Blue also set single-match records for shots taken (22) and shots allowed (4). Five different FC Cincinnati 2 players found the back of the net in the contest, the most in a single match. The Orange and Blue had scored five goals in a match only twice prior (New England Revolution II, 2023; Orlando City B, 2022).

TEAM OF THE MATCHWEEK HONORS - The performance against Chicago earned FC Cincinnati 2 Team of the Matchweek honors for Matchweek 20 of the MLS NEXT Pro season. It is the second time this season that the Orange and Blue have been named Team of the Matchweek with the first honor coming after a Matchweek 13 battle with this weekend's opponents, Philadelphia Union II.

STRONG START, STRONG FINISH - FC Cincinnati 2 have scored first in nine matches this season, including twice against Union II. The Orange and Blue have yet to drop points when scoring first in a match this season and are 9-0-0 in such matches. The Orange and Blue have also produced quality results in close games, holding a 6-3-0 record in games decided by just one goal.

SCOUTING PHILADELPHIA UNION II (11-5-3, 38 PTS., 2ND IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

For the first time since May 19, Philadelphia Union II do not sit atop the Eastern Conference table after suffering a late loss against Columbus Crew 2 Sunday night. Union II stumble into their Matchweek 21 fixture against the Orange and Blue having lost two consecutive matches for the first time this season.

Despite recent struggles, Philadelphia remain one of the best teams in MLS NEXT Pro. Led by academy product Eddy Davis III, Union II possess one of the most prolific scoring attacks in the league. Davis III's recent surge has seen the young striker score six goals in his last six league matches and he now trails Chicago's David Poreba in the Golden Boot Race by just one goal.

Union II has 42 goals for this season behind Davis III's 11 conversions. Christopher Olney Jr. provides support out of midfield with four goals while Francis Westfield adds an element of danger from the backline with four goals of his own. In total, 10 Union II players have scored at least two goals this season.

Youth star Cavan Sullivan has made 11 appearances for Union II this season with his last outing coming against Crew 2 this past weekend. Sullivan has been hot over his last three MLSNP appearances, scoring in back-to-back matches and providing an assist against Crew 2.

And Union II are just as good in the defensive third, conceding 24 goals in 19 matches, the fifth fewest, while holding opponents scoreless in four. However, Philadelphia have allowed five goals over their last two games, three against Columbus and two against New York City FC II. Philadelphia have conceded in five of their last six, including a 4-1 drubbing to New York Red Bulls at home on June 26.

