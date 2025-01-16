Radisson Blue Resort Fiji to Accommodate RFCLA on Inaugural Tour in the Pacific

Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Denarau Island, is situated among 10 acres of tropical gardens, picturesque waterfalls and a private beach and will be RFCLA team base as they enjoy the famous Fijian hospitality.

As the official hotel partner of RFCLA for this history making inaugural tour by an MLR team, the Radisson Blue Resort will be provided sponsorship marketing benefits that will promote Fiji as a destination for any fan of Rugby given their love for the game in the Pacific.

RFCLA will use the tour to prepare for their second MLR season that will include experiencing the cultural activities of the Fijian Islands.

RFCLA on arrival at the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Denarau Island Photo: RFCLA Media

"The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji, Denarau Island is committed to supporting initiatives that promote the spirit of community, particularly through rugby in Fiji. Thus year, we are honored to partner with the Rugby Football Club LA on their Fiji Pre-Season match with the Fijian Drua. We look forward to welcoming the players and their supporters to our home and will ensure that their experience is a memorable and wholesome one. We also call on our rugby fans across Fiji to join us in Churchill Park in Lautoka to support our visitors and what will be a thrilling Pre-Season opener for the Fijian Drua" said Radisson Blue General Manager Charles Homsey

This first-ever matchup on Friday January 24th, 2025 between a Major League Rugby (MLR) team and a Super Rugby Pacific team will be broadcast on global Rugby broadcast channels.

"Broadcast coverage for this historic match is currently being determined with a full match coverage to be available thanks to Fijian Broadcasting Corporation. Understandably this is a match of major interest and we are working with broadcasters to take the match" said RFCLA CEO Pete Sickle.

Tickets for the match at Churchill Park will start at just $5 for the grass embankments and $10 for the Timber, Gold, Silver, and Waitui Stands. This means families can take advantage of the last Friday of the school holidays to make it an enjoyable afternoon out for kids. Tickets will be available for sale online at drua.flicket.io as well as Jack's of Fiji outlets, XL Sports outlets, and Damodar Cinemas.

To make it even more enticing, the Fijian Drua and RFCLA will invite fans onto the field at the conclusion of the match, allowing them to meet their favorite stars in person!

For more information please contact Ms. Josephine Navula, Media & Content Officer at jnavula@drua.rugby cc: media@drua.rugby.

