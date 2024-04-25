Rabbit Report: Kelly Cup Playoffs Shift to the Road this Weekend

April 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits forwards Quinn Olson and Colton Young and defenseman Max Martin

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits forwards Quinn Olson and Colton Young and defenseman Max Martin(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

THE 2024 KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS CONTINUE

With the series tied at 1 game a piece, your Greenville Swamp Rabbits head on the road to Orlando to take on the Solar Bears for the next three games of the South Division Semifinals. They will return home for Games 6 & 7 next week *if they are necessary*.

Secure your single game tickets for Games 6 & 7 TODAY by clicking the link below!

Have a group of 10 or more? Contact the Swamp Rabbits Front Office today at 864-674-7825 and a member of our team will be happy to help!

SPECIAL WEEKDAY FAMILY FOUR PACK OFFER FOR GAME 6 & 7

We have SPECIAL Family Four Pack offerings for BOTH Games 6 & 7 (if necessary) here at Bon Secours Wellness Arena!

Your Greenville Swamp Rabbits need you here cheering them on, and there is no better way to do it than with a Pepsi Family Four Pack, presented by The Lost Cajun!

SPECIAL MICHELOB ULTRA SUPERIOR FAN SECTION OFFER FOR GAMES 6 & 7

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are happy to announce the RETURN of our Michelob Ultra Superior Fan Package for BOTH of next week's home playoff games (if necessary)!

Each Michelob Ultra Superior Fan Package includes:

Your ticket to the game

Two (2) Michelob Ultra Beer Vouchers

*Please note - you must be 21 years or older to purchase*

2024-25 SEASON TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE!

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Season Tickets for the upcoming 2024-2025 season are on sale now!

Guarantee your seats today for all of the Swamp Rabbits home games for next season by getting on board with season tickets TODAY!

HOCKEY HAPPENINGS

SOUTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS SHIFT TO ORLANDO, TIED 1-1

The Swamp Rabbits fell in a nailbiter to start their South Division Semifinals series, 1-0 in overtime. Jacob Ingham stopped 28 of 29 shots in 72:22 of hockey before Orlando stole the series opener. The Swamp Rabbits rebounded the next night, thanks to mutli-point efforts from Carter Souch, Josh McKechney, and Quinn Olson, splitting the series with a 4-2 win in Game 2.

The series now shifts for three games in three nights in Orlando on Friday (4/26, 7pm), Saturday (4/27, 9pm), and Sunday (4/28, 7pm).

CHAMPION COMFORT EXPERTS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#22 QUINN OLSON - FORWARD

Quinn Olson made his long-awaited Swamp Rabbits debut this weekend, playing massive roles in Game 1 and Game 2 against Orlando. Noticeable in all phases of the game, Olson played a huge factor in Game 2, earning his first professional points with an assist on Josh McKechney's opening goal in the 2nd, and sealing the win with his first goal to make it a 4-2 final score.

From Calgary, Alberta, Olson made his pro debut with the AHL's Ontario Reign on April 12th against San Diego, then signed with the Swamp Rabbits after his release from his amateur tryout. He finished his collegiate career of five seasons, all with the NCAA's University of Minnesota-Duluth. He earned 21 points (4g-17ast) in 37 games this last season, and finished his career with 96 points in 175 games with the 2022 NCHC Championship.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.