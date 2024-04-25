Americans Shut Out In Game 2

April 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans battle the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads) Allen Americans battle the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), faced off tonight against the Idaho Steelheads in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals, and it was all Idaho from the start shutting out the Americans 5-0 to take a 2-0 series lead.

Steelheads goalie Jake Kielly stopped all 28 shots he faced earning his second ECHL shutout and first of the playoffs. Mark Rassell had a pair of goals for Idaho. Ty Pelton-Byce, who is tied for the ECHL lead with eight points in two games, had a goal and three assists.

Mark Sinclair made the start in net for the Americans and stopped 33 shots, suffering the loss. A combined 81 penalty minutes between the two teams. 63 of those 81 penalty minutes came in the third period.

The Americans went 0-for-4 with the man advantage, while Idaho was 1-for-7.

Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinals are back in Texas on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Tickets for all games in Allen are available online TICKETS.

Three Stars of the Game

1. Jake Kielly (Idaho)

2. Mark Rassell (Idaho)

3. Ty Pelton-Byce (Idaho)

Idaho leads the series 2-0

Game 1 - Monday, April 22, Allen 5 at Idaho 6 F OT

Game 2 - Wednesday, April 24, Allen 0 at Idaho 5 F

Game 3 - Friday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 at 4:10 p.m. CT at Allen

Game 5 - Sunday, April 28 at 4:10 p.m. CT at Allen (if necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (if necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. MT at Idaho (if necessary)

