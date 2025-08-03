CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

Résumé De Match 2025 De La LCF : Saskatchewan C. Montréal - Semaine 9

August 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Les Roughriders de la Saskatchewan visitaient les Alouettes de Montréal en tomber de rideau de la neuvième semaine d'activités dans la Ligue canadienne de football (LCF).

