R-Phils 2022 Opening Day Roster Set by Phillies

The Reading Fightin Phils, in conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, announced their 30-man roster to start the 2022 season. The roster features six of the Top-30 prospects in the Phillies farm system and four members of the Phillies 40-man roster.

#5 Logan O'Hoppe (C), #11 Francisco Morales (RHP), #12 Erik Miller (LHP) #13 Jhailyn Ortiz, #21 James McArthur (RHP), and #22 Simon Muzziotti (OF) are all ranked in Philadelphia's minor league system. All except O'Hoppe and Miller are a part of the Phillies 40-man roster.

The roster features twenty players that have worn a Fightins uniform prior to 2022. Some have spent an entire season in Reading, while others have just had a cup of coffee at the Double-A level.

The Opening Day roster includes southpaw pitchers Josh Hendrickson, Nick Lackney, Brian Marconi, Miller, and Zach Warren.

Warren and Marconi were a solid back of the bullpen duo last summer, while Hendrickson was one of the most consistent starters and long relievers. Warren held a 2.64 ERA, only allowing 13 earned runs in 37 appearances.

Marconi quickly established himself as the closer, saving 15 games in 16 opportunities. He held batters to a .200 average. Hendrickson consistently gave the Fightins five or six quality innings of work, whether he got the ball first or second.

They are reinforced by righties Mike Adams, Julian Garcia, Adam Leverett, McArthur, McKinley Moore, Morales, Jack Perkins, Bubby Rossman, Matt Seelinger, Noah Skirrow, Billy Sullivan, and Braden Zarbnisky.

Moore joined the farm system in March after being traded from the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Adam Haseley. The righty reliever split time between High-A Kannapolis and High-A Winston-Salem last summer. In 37 appearances he threw 40.2 innings with 9 saves. Moore, 23, gave up just 21 walks in comparison to his 59 strikeouts.

Miller and Sullivan have a lot of potential after spending time in 2021 on the injured list. Miller, listed with a rotator cuff strain, boasts a high velocity fastball, changeup, and effective slider. Sullivan got off to a hot start last season, coming into form as a late-and-close reliever. Right shoulder inflammation shut him down, but he proved at Spring Training he is ready to go.

The Fightins will have three catchers listed on their roster to begin 2022, including 22-year-old O'Hoppe, veteran catcher Jack Conley (25), and 25-year-old Vito Friscia. O'Hoppe played in three levels last summer, including 11 games on the road for the Fightins. He only made six errors behind the plate and caught 27 runners stealing for a .992 fielding percentage.

The position player group features a wide variety of players whose strength and power at the plate and mobility and range on the diamond are sure to lead to much success. The R-Phils only have four listed outfielders, although most players can tackle other positions. Hunter Markwardt will join Simon Muzziotti, Matt Kroon, and Jhailyn Ortiz by the home run fence.

Muzziotti had visa issues that prevented him from starting the season on time in 2021. When he did join the team, he was hot. He played in 20 games, putting up a .296 average plus some on-base speed. Ortiz is known for his power bat and is working to improve his pitch recognition. The Phillies protected him from the Rule 5 draft, counting on his arm and versatility in the outfield.

Sal Gozzo and Madison Stokes are the returning infielders that can stunt as utility players. Last summer, Stokes played six different defensive position-ns while only making seven errors. Philadelphia signed Jonathan Guzman, Josh Ockimey, Wendell Rijo, and Kevin Vicuna as free agents to fill out the diamond.

The team is headed by Manager Shawn Williams in his second season. He is assisted by Matt Hockenberry (Pitching Coach) and Tyler Henson (Hitting Coach) and Mycal Jones (Bench/Position Coach). The team's Athletic Trainer is Andrew Dodgson and the Strength and Conditioning coach is Bruce Peditto. Please note, an updated roster with numbers will be shared on Opening Day.

The Fightins open their 56th season of affiliation with Philadelphia on Friday, April 8 at 6:45pm against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). For tickets and the latest information on promotions visit rphils.com/tickets, call 610-370-BALL or visit the Weidenhammer ticket office from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

