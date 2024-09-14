Québec Walks Off, Wins Title as Washington's Historic Season Ends in Heartbreaking Fashion

September 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC, CA - The Wild Things were a strike away twice from forcing Game 5 Saturday night at Stade Canac, but, as they've done so many times in the postseason the last three seasons, Québec used late-game heroics to win a game and with it, a 7-6 win on a walk-off three-run homer by Anthony Quirion, became the first team in Frontier League history to three-peat, ending Washington's historic season in heartbreaking fashion.

The Capitales scored the first run in the third. That run turned out to be the only blemish on Zach Kirby's line in seven innings of work. He allowed three hits and a run, earned, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Washington scored three in the fourth, the first on an RBI single by Jalen Miller and the next two on a two-run double by Brandon McIlwain. The Things added three more in the fifth on back-to-back homers by Tyreque Reed and Wagner Lagrange, pushing the lead to 6-1.

A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inched Québec closer. In the ninth, a wild pitch scored the first run before Kyle Crowl lifted a sac fly to make it 6-4. Brendan Nail relieved Gyeongju Kim at that point and after a bang-bang call was safe at first base allowing the tying run to reach, Anthony Quirion lifted the walk-off homer to left.

Washington's historic season comes to an end with the loss. The team plans to release notes and highlights of the season in the coming days.

Information on the 2025 season and season-ticket packages will be released in due time and fans can follow all the news on the team's social media platforms and the team website.

