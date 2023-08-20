Quiet Night Offensively in Loss to Rawhide

August 20, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Rawhide jumped to an early lead and held on to defeat the Quakes in Saturday night action from Valley Strong Ballpark, a final of 5-1.

A Jose Izarra solo homer was the only highlight for Rancho Cucamonga, as the Quakes were held to just four hits on the night, as they dropped their third game of the series.

Rancho starter Gabe Emmett (6-7) gave the Quakes five innings of work, but started a bit shaky, as Visalia tallied four in the first to grab the lead for good.

Izarra's fifth homer of the year came off Visalia starter Landon Sims, making it 4-1 in the third.

Rancho would get no closer, as the Visalia bullpen combined for six innings of scoreless work.

Visalia reliever Luis Tejada (4-4) fired three scoreless innings for the win.

The Quakes (20-27, 59-54) will send Roque Gutierrez (0-3) to the mound on Sunday at 12:05pm, as he'll take on Rawhide right-hander Lorenzo Encarnacion (0-5).

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 22, taking on Lake Elsinore in a six-game series. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to our website and learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

California League Stories from August 20, 2023

