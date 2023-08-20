Quakes Split with Sunday Win over Rawhide

Visalia, CA - The Quakes enjoyed a strong day offensively, holding on for a 9-5 win at Valley Strong Ballpark on Sunday afternoon to salvage a split of the six-game set with the Rawhide.

Rayne Doncon's two-run double with two outs in the seventh gave Rancho their third and final lead of the day against Visalia reliever Gunnar Groen (1-2).

Rancho posted a total of 14 hits on the day and got multi-hit games five different players, including three hits each from Jesus Galiz and Sam Mongelli.

Leading 8-5 in the ninth, Luis Rodriguez drove in his second run of the day with an RBI groundout, scoring Galiz to give the Quakes some extra insurance.

Leading 9-5 in the last of the ninth, Madison Jeffrey was summoned into the game and allowed three straight batters to reach. But with the tying run at the plate and no outs, Jeffrey stepped up and retired the next three hitters, including Visalia's home run leader, Gavin Conticello, who struck out looking to wrap it up.

Joel Ibarra (6-2) gave up one run over 1.2 innings to earn the win in relief.

After a day off on Monday, Rancho (21-27, 60-54) will go with Christian Romero (5-2) in Tuesday's series-opener against the Storm, while Lake Elsinore will send Miguel Mendez to the mound at LoanMart Field.

