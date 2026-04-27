NLL Saskatchewan Rush

Quarterfinals 2026: Rock vs Rush

Published on April 27, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video


The #6 seed, Toronto Rock, defeat the Rush and advance to the Semifinals.

For extended highlights and more go to https://plus.nll.com

Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Lacrosse League Stories from April 27, 2026


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central