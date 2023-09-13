Quakes Get Blanked to Open Playoffs

San Bernardino, CA - Game one of the South Division Finals saw the Quakes put up a season-low in hits, as Inland Empire scored a 3-0 win at San Manuel Stadium on Tuesday night.

Three Inland Empire pitchers dominated in front of more than 3,000 fans, allowing just two hits and facing one over the minimum, as the 66ers take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three, moving to within just one win of reaching the Championship Series.

A single by Jake Gelof in the second against 66ers' starter Joel Hurtado was erased by a double-play ball, keeping Rancho off the board early.

In the bottom of the third, Rancho starter Christian Romero gave up a pair of back-to-back hits with two outs, but a misplayed ball at third cost him an unearned run, as the 66ers took a 1-0 lead.

Romero was sharp, allowing five hits and no walks, while giving up just one unearned run over his five frames.

He didn't get any offensive support though, as Hurtado (1-0) allowed just one hit and one walk, while using two double-play balls to face the minimum over seven innings.

The 66ers capitalized on two walks and two wild pitches in the seventh, taking a 3-0 lead.

Max Gieg pitched a scoreless eighth, stranding a runner at second to end the frame. It was the only runner to reach second for Rancho all night and their only runner left stranded.

In the ninth, Ryan Langford worked a 1-2-3 inning for the save, with the game ending on a pitch clock violation on Kendall George.

Down 1-0 in the best-of-three, the Quakes will send Chris Campos to the mound on Thursday, after a day off on Wednesday. The 66ers will throw Walbert Urena in game two, with first pitch slated for 6:30pm on Thursday night.

