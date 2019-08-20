Quakes Fend off Storm for Third Straight Win

August 20, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Lake Elsinore, CA - In their first matchup with the Lake Elsinore Storm since early July, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes grabbed a 4-2 victory on Tuesday night, thanks in large part to John Rooney.

Dominance is an understatement for the Quakes (74-51, 33-24) over the Storm (65-60, 30-27) in 2019, as the Boys in Blue have now posted an 18-7 record over their South Division foe.

Miguel Vargas posted arguably the best game of his Rancho career in the series opener. He gave the Quakes a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the third and added to that same tally with a clutch three-run triple in the seventh. Vargas finished 3-for-4 with four RBI, two singles and that aforementioned three-bagger.

Eguy Rosario made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, smoking a two-run homer off of Rooney to bring the Storm within a pair at 4-2.

However, that was the only blemish on Rooney's (4-1) final line. The southpaw threw 82 pitches on the evening, tallying seven innings of two-run baseball. At one point, from the third to the sixth frame, he retired 11 out of the 12 batters that he saw.

Reiss Knehr (3-5) made the start for Lake Elsinore, taking the loss despite a respectable outing. In the tough-luck defeat, Knehr went six innings, giving up just one tally.

Brett de Geus shimmied his way out of a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the ninth, helping him secure his fourth save of the year.

The series will continue on Wednesday, as RHP Wills Montgomerie (8-2) will toe the rubber for Rancho and RHP Gabe Mosser (3-0) is set to start for Lake Elsinore.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 27th, where it will be your final chance to see Rancho play in the regular season with the final home stand of the year... until the PLAYOFFS. Don't miss out on Alex Verdugo Bobblehead Giveaway, thanks to Allstar KIA on Friday, August 30th. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000... Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.