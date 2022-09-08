Quakes Fall at Home on Wednesday

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - One night after the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes were eliminated from playoff contention, their offense came out a little flat, as they suffered a 4-1 loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm at LoanMart Field on Wednesday night.

Storm starter Victor Lizarraga was sharp, taking a shutout into the sixth in earning the win.

The first pitch of Wednesday's game set a rough tone, as Storm center-fielder Jakob Marsee blasted a Justin Wrobleski offering over the right-field wall for a 1-0 lead, Marsee's first career home run.

Orlando Ortiz followed Wrobleski (1-2), as the Quakes' starter gave Rancho two innings of work. Ortiz was sharp in relief, retiring the first eight batters he faced before finally getting touched for a solo-shot himself, as Lake Elsinore's Nerwilian Cedeno homered to make it 2-0 in the fifth.

Rancho got their one and only run against Lizarraga (8-3) in the sixth, as Jake Vogel tripled and scored on a Bubba Alleyne RBI groundout, making it 2-1.

Ortiz got taken deep again in the seventh though, as Samuel Zavala homered with a man aboard, giving the Storm a 4-1 advantage.

Rancho got some offense going in the ninth against reliever Manuel Castro, as Nick Biddison and Rayne Doncon both singled, bringing the tying run to the plate with two outs. Castro finished it off for his first save though, striking out Kyle Froemke swinging to end it.

Rancho (32-30, 68-60) will send Chris Campos (0-0) to the mound on Thursday, as he'll be opposed by Storm right-hander Jairo Iriarte (4-7) at 6:30pm, in game three of the six-game set.

