Quakes Even Series After Thriller; Home on Friday

September 7, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





?Lancaster, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes evened their best-of-five series at one game each, thanks to a come-from-behind 6-5 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Thursday night at The Hangar.

On a night where good pitching was tough to find, Quakes' reliever Parker Curry retired all 12 hitters he faced over four perfect innings, helping the Quakes hold a slim one-run lead over the final four frames.

Curry needed some help in order to secure his first career playoff save though, as Cody Thomas, who went 2-for-5 offensively, made the biggest play of the game defensively in the seventh inning.

With the Quakes up 6-5 in the seventh, Colton Welker, who won the league's batting title with a .333 average, sent a drive to straight-away right field that was headed for home run territory. Thomas leaped into the air and extended his glove above the eight-foot-high wall, taking a would-be game-tying homer away from Welker.

Curry finished with six strikeouts, including a punch-out to end it, as Alan Trejo, who homered in each of the first two games, went down swinging.

The Quakes struck early against Lancaster starter Antonio Santos, as Carlos Rincon smacked a two-run double, then plated on Connor Wong single, to give Rancho a 3-0 lead in the first.

Rancho extended the advantage to 4-0 in the second, as Omar Estevez picked up a sac fly to score Jeren Kendall.

Quakes' starter Isaac Anderson was unable to hold the lead, as he allowed a run in the second, one in the fourth and then two more in the fifth, as part of Lancaster's three-run inning. With a runner on board and one out, Logan Salow was called upon to get the final two outs of the fifth. Salow (1-0) got Bret Boswell for the second out, but hit Vince Fernandez before conceding a two-run double to Brian Serven, as the JetHawks took their only lead of the night at 5-4.

Rancho immediately responded, as Rincon opened the sixth with a bomb to center field, evening the game at 5-5.

Nick Yarnall put the Quakes ahead to stay later in the inning, as his two-out single brought home Wong for a 6-5 advantage against Santos (0-1).

On Friday, the Quakes and JetHawks move the series to LoanMart Field for game three in the best-of-five.

Edwin Uceta is scheduled to throw for Rancho, while Lancaster will send Matt Dennis to the hill in game three.

Friday is Gavin Lux Bobblehead Giveaway, thanks to U.S. Bank, as 1,500 fans will take home a Gavin Lux Bobblehead. Tickets are also available for Saturday night's game four. Game time for both nights is 7:05pm and gates will open at 6:05pm. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.