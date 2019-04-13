Quakes Drop Second Straight

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lacaster JetHawks got out to a big lead for a second straight night at LoanMart Field and held on for their second straight victory over the Quakes, taking an 8-4 decision on Friday night.

Seven walks by Quake pitching didn't help the cause, coupled with 16 strikeouts by the Rancho offense, sending the Quakes to their second straight defeat overall and still in search of their first win at home in 2019.

Rancho starter Gerardo Carrillo (0-1) struggled in the second and was removed after the JetHawks took a 3-0 advantage.

In the third, Lancaster's Luis Castro took Logan Salow deep for a 4-0 advantage.

The Quakes got two back in the last of the third, as Donovan Casey brought home Brandon Montgomery with an RBI single and Jeren Kendall scored on a sac fly by Devin Mann, making it 4-2.

That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as Lancaster scored three in the fifth against Ryan Moseley. A one-out error would cost Moseley, as he walked two batters around the error, then gave up a three-run triple to Ramon Marcelino to make it 7-2.

Connor Wong led off the last of the fifth with a solo-shot, making it a 7-3 deficit. Rancho got one more in the fifth, when Devin Mann singled and eventually scored on a dropped pop-up, pulling Rancho to within three at 7-4.

The JetHawks got their final run against Wes Helsabeck in the seventh to cap the scoring.

Lancaster reliever Moises Ceja (1-0) earned the win out of the JetHawks' bullpen.

The Quakes (5-4) look to get back on track on Saturday night, sending Michael Grove (0-0) to the mound in game three of the four-game set. Lancaster will counter with Antonio Santos (0-0), with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm.

Saturday will feature Post-Game Fireworks and 1,500 fans will take home a Championship Replica Jersey, all thanks to LoanMart. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field for the Home Opener...Go Quakes!

