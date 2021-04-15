Quakes Announce Reopening Plan

April 15, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes have always prioritized safety and are committed to follow national, state and local guidelines as well as the policies set forth by Major League Baseball in order to develop practices at LoanMart Field that will keep fans, players and staff as safe as possible.

We can't wait to greet you and your family as we all safely return to LoanMart Field!

The following measures have been taken for everyone's protection in 2021:

Limited capacity at LoanMart Field

Socially-distanced seating

Required face coverings

Mobile tickets

Digital "Play Ball" Programs

Cashless payments including tickets, parking, concessions and retail

Ballpark-wide hand sanitization stations

Frequent and thorough sanitization procedures

These safety measures adhere to the standards set by the CDC, the State of California, San Bernardino County and Major League Baseball guidelines.

LoanMart Field Sanitization

Cleaning Practices: The Quakes will engage in best practices in cleaning, sanitization and hygiene.

Hand Sanitizing Stations: Hand sanitizing stations will be strategically placed throughout LoanMart Field including inside the Quakes Team Store.

High-Touch Areas: High-touch areas will be sanitized by Quakes staff frequently throughout the game.

LoanMart Field Entry & Exit

Early Entry: Gates to LoanMart Field will open one hour prior to game time to allow fans plenty of time to enter the stadium safely.

Clear Bags/Diaper Bags: Only clear bags measuring 12''x12''x'6'' will be permitted. Diaper bags that accompany infants are also allowed. Bags, backpacks, coolers and large purses are not permitted. Fans will be asked to return large bags to their vehicles before entering LoanMart Field.

Parking

Parking Passes: Parking passes can no longer be purchased with cash. Parking passes will now be digital and must be purchased in advance as part of your ticket purchase.

Face Coverings & Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Masks: In accordance with guidance from local and state officials and MLB, masks will be required while visiting LoanMart Field for all fans age 2 and up. Guests will be required to wear a cloth face covering that covers both their nose and mouth anytime they are not actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seat. Should a guest break, lose or forget their face covering, complimentary face coverings will be provided at the stadium entrance.

Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with ventilation valves are not permitted.

Socially Distant Seating

Limited Capacity: According to guidelines set by CAL/OSHA, LoanMart Field must limit attendance capacity.

Buffer Zone: A 12-foot buffer will be in place from the front of the home and visiting dugout as well as behind each bullpen, in accordance with MLB guidance.

Physical Distancing: The Quakes will implement pod seating for each group of tickets in accordance with state, local, and MLB guidance. Pods will be seated in groups of 2-6. Fans from different pods will be seated at least six feet away from each other. Seats not assigned to a designated seating pod will not be available for sale or use.

Player Autographs

Player Health and Safety: Until further notice, for the health and safety of everyone, players will not be allowed close contact with fans. This includes but is not limited to autographs, taking photographs and physical interaction with fans while inside the ballpark, as well as the parking lots and walking areas outside of LoanMart Field.

Employee Safety & Health

General Safety: Quakes employees will be required to complete a pre-screening as well as a temperature check prior to every shift. All employees will be required to stay home when sick.

Education & Training: Quakes employees will be trained and updated on all COVID-19 safety guidelines and best practices.

Face Coverings: Quakes employees will be required to wear face coverings that cover their nose and mouth at all times.

Gloves: Quakes employees who handle food will continue to be required to wear food-safe gloves. Employees will be required to wash their hands and re-glove often in accordance with food safety guidelines.

Physical Distancing: Quakes employees will maintain social distancing from one another and fans. When strict physical distancing is not feasible for a specific task, other prevention measures will be taken.

Tickets

Ticket Language: Language developed in conjunction with MLB, including the risks associated with COVID-19 will be visible on all digital tickets.

Digital Tickets: All Quakes tickets for the 2021 season will be digital on each fan's mobile device. As in previous seasons, mobile ticket scanning will remain contactless.

Food & Beverage Handling

Concession Stands: Outdoor food and drink concessions stands will be allowed throughout the stadium, so long as physical distancing is maintained at all times.

Limited Menu: Fans will be provided with a limited menu at LoanMart Field to reduce wait times and promote efficient item pick-up. All menu signage will be posted digitally and visible in advance of the ordering window. In addition, peanuts and sunflower seeds will not be available for purchase to promote stadium cleanliness and prevent the spread of airborne droplets.

Single-Use Condiments: Fans will be offered single-use condiment options and napkins when picking up their food order. All condiment carts will be unavailable at LoanMart Field for the 2021 season.

Social Distancing Measures: Stanchions and spacing markers will be used to promote proper social distancing between fans waiting in line.

Team Store

Store Occupancy: In accordance with state guidance, guest occupancy will be limited at all times. Signage will be posted at entrances and throughout the store informing fans of occupancy limits, social distancing guidance, and face covering requirements. Online ordering will continue to be offered.

Team Store Sanitation: High-touch areas, including the checkout counter, will be sanitized frequently.

Social Distancing Measures: Spacing markers will be used in checkout lines to promote proper social distancing between fans waiting in line.

On-Field Activities

On-Field Access: All on-field activities will be suspended until further notice at LoanMart Field, in accordance with guidance from MLB.

Kids Zone

Dave and Buster's Kids Zone: All inflatables and games will be suspended until further notice at LoanMart Field, in accordance with guidance from the CAL/OSHA and MLB.

Mascots

Tremor and Aftershock: To protect our favorite mascot friends, Tremor and Aftershock will only make digital appearances on the Quakes Video Board, until further notice.

Communication & Signage

Public Address Announcements: Frequent public address announcements will be made to inform fans of social distancing guidance, stadium cleanliness measures, and face covering requirements.

Stadium Signage: Instructional signage will be posted throughout the stadium informing fans of social distancing guidance, hand-washing recommendations, and face covering requirements.

Guest Experience

General Safety: All fans will be encouraged to stay home when sick or if uncomfortable with posted guidelines.

Concourse Flow: Team members will strongly encourage fans to refrain from lingering in the walkway. Team members will recommend fans remain in their seats, when possible.

Restrooms: As in previous seasons, all stadium restrooms will be open to the public. Exterior entry doors will be propped open to help facilitate ventilation. Restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected frequently before, during, and after each game. Spacing markers will be used to promote proper social distancing between fans waiting in line.

No Outside Food and Beverage: As in previous seasons, no outside food and beverage is allowed inside the ballpark. However, one sealed bottle of water per fan will be allowed.

Smoking

Smoking Policy: Due to guidelines issued by local health officials, smoking will not be permitted anywhere inside LoanMart Field.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from April 15, 2021

Quakes Announce Reopening Plan - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.