Quakes Announce 2020 Promo Schedule

March 3, 2020 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





In 2020, the Quakes are celebrating 10 seasons of affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and will host a Dodgers Night on Saturday, September 5th presented by San Manuel Casino. That special night will be highlighted by one of 13 total Fireworks Extravaganzas on this year's schedule, thanks in part to partners like San Manuel Casino, Best Western Plus Heritage Inn, California Earthquake Authority, La Rocque Better Roofs, Ontario International Airport, Pomona Valley Harley-Davidson, U.S. Bank, National CORE and Smile Generation.

The Quakes' popular bobblehead giveaway series will begin with the Cody Bellinger MVP Bobblehead on April 24th presented by San Manuel Casino. Other Bobbleheads on the slate include Will Smith (Smile Generation) on May 15th, Gavin Lux (La Rocque Better Roofs) on June 19th, Dustin May on July 31st and Double MVP Bobblehead featuring former Quakes Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger (Allstar KIA) on September 4th.

Other giveaway nights consist of a Walker Buehler Replica Jerseys on April 11th, Quakes Hats on July 11th (U.S. Bank), Magnet Schedules on Opening Night, April 9th (AllStar KIA) and Team Card Sets on June 28th.

Themed promotional nights returning to the lineup include Star Wars Night (May 2nd) and Margaritaville Night (August 1st), as Jedi and Parrotheads will take over LoanMart Field, respectively.

As an Inland Empire leader in family-friendly, affordable entertainment, the Quakes and Family RV will continue to host five Family RV Feast Night Fridays with special pricing on hot dogs, sodas and ice cream sandwiches. Along with the opportunity to learn from Quakes players during the four U.S. Bank Youth Clinics, kids can run around the bases, thanks to Smile Generation, after every Sunday game, including Father's Day this year, as well as Education Day(s) and Summer Camp Day.

Lastly, the Quakes proudly return the staples of our weekly promotions, with fan-favorite Healthy RC Recycle Tuesdays, Terra Vista Animal Hospital Bark in the Ballpark Wednesdays, and Thirsty Thursdays featuring great drink prices throughout the night.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.