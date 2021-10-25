Quad City Storm & TBK Bank Announce Salute to Military Night

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm and TBK Bank are excited to announce Salute to Military Night will be held Saturday November 13th at the TaxSlayer Center when the Storm battle the Evansville Thunderbolts.

The excitement will start Monday November 8th with the Salute to Military Ice Painting. All Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena Monday from 9AM-7PM to write, in red and blue paint, the names of friends, loved ones and heroes who serve, or have served, in the Armed Forces. Those names will remain on the ice for the Storm's weekend games. On Salute to Military Night the great Jim Cornelison, national anthem singer for the Chicago Blackhawks, will be singing the anthem to start the game. New armed services enlistees will be sworn in at intermission and the Storm will wear special military night themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for the Quad Cities Veteran Outreach Center. The Outreach Center focuses on assisting and reaching out to serve those who have served us by providing a food pantry, free days monthly to assist Veterans, help with job placement, assistance with housing and veterans benefit assistance counseling.

"Sponsoring Salute to Military Night was a no brainer for us. This game is one small way we can honor our Community Heroes for their bravery and sacrifices that they have made, and continue to make for our country," said John DeDoncker, President of TBK Bank's Midwest Division. "TBK Bank supports the

Quad Cities community in many ways and we're thrilled to partner with the Quad City Storm again this season."

"As a veteran, I always take a tremendous amount of pride in the effort our team and front office put into our Salute to Military Night," Storm owner John Dawson said. "TBK Bank has been a tremendous supporter of our organization and we are thrilled to team up with them on this night that will be one of our most memorable yet."

Fans can purchase tickets for Salute to Military Night at QuadCityStorm.com.

