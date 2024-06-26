PWHL Toronto Signs Draft Pick Megan Carter

June 26, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - PWHL Toronto has announced the signing of defender Megan Carter, selected in the second round of the 2024 PWHL Draft (12th overall). The Milton, Ontario blueliner has inked a two-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

"Megan Carter is a great puck-moving D whose game is consistent and reliable. She doesn't shy away from playing a physical game and it won't take long for her to adjust to our style of play," says General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "We are happy to have her join us on the blue line and expect her to not only bring depth to our backend but add to our group on and off the ice."

Carter spent all five years of her NCAA eligibility at Northeastern University. The 23-year-old began her collegiate career being named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2019-20 and was named Hockey East Best Defender in back-to-back years to close out her tenure with the Huskies in 2022-23 and 2023-24. In her senior year, Carter led on and off the ice as she served as captain and was valedictorian of her graduating class. Representing Canada on the international stage, she was part of the gold medal winning team at the 2019 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

"I am beyond excited and honoured to be officially joining the PWHL Toronto family! It was a treat to be able to watch the best of the best play against each other in the inaugural season, and to now have the opportunity to play in this league, close to home, in front of the best fanbase is a dream come true," Carter shares. "The culture in Toronto is first class and I look forward to learning and developing under their staff and players while striving for a Walter Cup! I am incredibly grateful for all the advocates who made this league a reality and am excited to be a part of the movement in women's sports."

Carter joins a roster with fellow 2024 PWHL Draft picks Julia Gosling and Raygan Kirk, free agents Daryl Watts and Emma Woods, and thirteen returning players including forwards Victoria Bach, Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Emma Maltais, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner and Blayre Turnbull, defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Jocelyne Larocque and Allie Munroe, and goaltender Kristen Campbell.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

