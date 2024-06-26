PWHL Ottawa Signs Shiann Darkangelo to New 1-Year Contract

June 26, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, Ontario - PWHL Ottawa announced today that the team has re-signed centre Shiann Darkangelo to a one-year contract extension for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

The experienced 30-year-old from Brighton, Michigan, came to Ottawa at the PWHL Trade Deadline on March 18. She played in 24 games during the 2024 season, collecting one assist.

Previously, she captained the Toronto Six in the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) for three seasons, leading the last team to win the Isobel Cup at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. Since graduating from Quinnipiac University in 2015, Darkangelo has nine years of pro experience across the PWHL, PHF, as well as the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) and the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL). She also won gold with Team USA at the 2016 IIHF Women's World Championship.

"Shiann brings a veteran presence to our clubhouse. On top of being a leader, she has good size and she has this element of physicality. We liked what we saw from her last year. We are excited to integrate her even more this season," comments PWHL Ottawa General Manager Mike Hirshfeld.

"I'm thrilled to be back in Ottawa, playing in front of our incredible fans. I can't wait to start our journey for the cup," says Darkangelo.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed. Ã¢â¬Â¯ Darkangelo joins a group of 15 players who are already under contract with PWHL Ottawa for the 2024-25 season. This group includes forwards Emily Clark, Gabbie Hughes, Brianne Jenner, Rebecca Leslie, Hayley Scamurra, Natalie Snodgrass, Tereza Vanišová and Alexa Vasko, defenders Ashton Bell, Zoe Boyd, Savannah Harmon, Jincy Roese and Aneta Tejralová, as well as goaltenders Logan Angers and Emerance Maschmeyer.

At the PWHL Draft on June 10, Ottawa selected forwards Danielle Serdachny, Mannon McMahon and Anna Meixner, defenders Ronja Savolainen, Stephanie Markowski and Madeline Wethington, and goalie Gwyneth Philips.

