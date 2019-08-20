Puk Called up by A's

Waterloo, IA - Former Waterloo Bucks left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk was called up to the big leagues Tuesday by the Oakland Athletics. Puk joins Chicago White Sox infielder Ryan Goins as former Bucks who are active Major Leaguers and when Puk enters a game, he will become the 16th former Buck to play Major League Baseball.

Puk, who played with Waterloo in 2014, has played in Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A this season, most recently with the Las Vegas Aviators of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. This season in the minors, Puk has compiled a 4-1 record with a 4.97 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched.

A product of the University of Florida, Puk played as both a pitcher and an infielder with the Bucks in 2014. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native pitched in two games, starting both, earning a 2.08 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched for Waterloo. At the plate, Puk played in 11 games, hitting .227 with two doubles and three RBI. Puk was the sixth overall pick by the A's in the 2016 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft.

WATERLOO BUCKS ALUMNI TO MAKE IT TO THE SHOW

PLAYER MLB DEBUT DEBUT TEAM SEASONS WITH BUCKS

Matt Cepicky 7/31/2002 Montreal Expos 1997

Wes Obermueller 9/20/2002 Kansas City Royals 1996

Jeff Duncan 5/20/2003 New York Mets 1998

Jimmy Journell 6/29/2003 St. Louis Cardinals 1997

Clint Barmes 9/5/2003 Colorado Rockies 1999-2000

Tim Gradoville None** Philadelphia Phillies 2001

Curtis Thigpen 6/6/2007 Toronto Blue Jays 2002

Willie Collazo 9/5/2007 New York Mets 1999

Dan Jennings 4/30/2012 Miami Marlins 2006-07

Evan Reed 5/16/2013 Detroit Tigers 2005

Brandon Bantz 6/8/2013 Seattle Mariners 2007

Ryan Goins* 8/23/2013 Toronto Blue Jays 2008

James Jones 4/18/2014 Seattle Mariners 2008

Cameron Perkins 6/20/2017 Philadelphia Phillies 2011

Eric Stout 4/25/2018 Kansas City Royals 2013

Kevin Kaczmarski 6/24/2018 New York Mets 2012 & 2014

AJ Puk* Oakland Athletics 2014 * denotes active Major Leaguer

** denotes called up to MLB, but never played

