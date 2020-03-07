Prowlers Sweep Weekend Series from Wolves

The Watertown Wolves dropped a wild game to the Port Huron Prowlers.

Dalton Jay would open the scoring for the Prowlers ripping three straight goals. Jay would score twice in the first assisted by Contratto and Mancini, the second assisted by Contratto and Fowler. Colton Maynard would score assisted by Portillo and Mancini to open the second period and make the score 4-0 Prowlers.

Wolves Jamie Lukas answered right back assisted by Port and Marker. Dominik Bogdziul would score assisted by Powell and Sherman. Mike Moroso would score short handed for the Prowlers to make the score 5-2. Ryan Marker would score for the Wolves on the powerplay assisted by Boudreau and Powell. Jamie Lukas would score short handed for the Wolves to make it 6-5 Watertown to close out the period.

The third saw Austin Fetterly score for the Prowlers assisted by Graham and Sokol. Steve Flower would score again for the Prowlers. An empty net goal would leave the game at 8-6 for the Prowlers.

