Prowlers Bring Back Fetterly

The Prowlers have re-signed Port Huron native, forward, Austin Fetterly. Fetterly has spent parts of the past three seasons with the Prowlers. Seeing the most action this past season, setting career highs in games played, goals and assists. The coaching staff was pleased with his performance this past season. Prior to the start of the year Fetterly was projected to fill a supporting role, but quickly that changed as he proved himself game in and game out. Even though he had a slow start statistcally, he picked it up down the stretch producing timely game changing goals and producing when the team needed it the most.

"I'm very happy to have him back because he is a one of those players who can play with anybody and fill any role, except for fighter" said assistant coach Matt Graham. "Austin was originally a rare find. I received a call from his Jr coach in Colorado and brought him into camp when Kraz was the coach. He's battled through a lot that year and hes a better player because of it today. I am excited to see what he brings going into his 4th year" Pace stated.

